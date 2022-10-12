Boris Johnson pockets $150,000 for US speech as ex-PM begins lucrative life outside No10

Boris Johnson has kicked off his lucrative new career outside Downing Street by pocketing $150,000 for a speech in the US.

The former prime minister took part in a 90-minute fireside chat at an insurance industry conference in Colorado.

The speech came a day after Mr Johnson registered a new company – dubbed ‘The Office of Boris Johnson Limited’ – while making arrangements for his life outside No10.

The ex-prime minister was widely expected to copy other former prime ministers by accepting high-paying speaking appearances now that he has left frontline politics.

He is also being tipped to return to journalism, as well as complete a biography of Shakespeare he started before entering Downing Street.

Allies of Mr Johnson have previously claimed he wanted to put ‘hay in the loft’ once he left No10, with the ex-Prime Minister aiming to see a significant increase in his bank balance.

Mr. Johnson’s performance at the Insurance Leadership Forum – hosted by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers at the Broadmoor Hall resort in Colorado Springs – was labeled an “exclusive discussion of global politics and economics” by conference organizers. .

He reportedly received a standing ovation from the public after speaking about Brexit and the war in Ukraine, and after making a joke about his birth in New York City.

Boris Johnson appeared at the Insurance Leadership Forum – hosted by the Council of Insurance Agents and Brokers at the Broadmoor Hall resort in Colorado Springs

The ex-prime minister reportedly received a standing ovation from the public after speaking out about Brexit and the war in Ukraine

The former Prime Minister also took part in a ‘fireside chat’ on stage with a senior insurance broker during the event

Johnson’s “fireside chat” event would last 90 minutes.

But according to The timesthe ex-Prime Minister delivered a 30-minute speech before taking the stage for a 45-minute conversation with a senior insurance broker for a fee of over $150,000 (£135,000).

He would have quickly left to resume a private vacation with his family after the event.

“It was a privilege, an honor and a great opportunity to have the opportunity to be so close to Mr. Johnson in such an open environment,” said Renato Lilienfeld, president and senior partner in Lilienfeld Corredores de Seguros, the largest private insurance broker of Chile. the newspaper.

“I noticed he was quite relaxed. He spoke on many topics in general about what is going on in the world, with Ukraine and with the economy worldwide. He talked a little bit about what he could achieve in the years he worked as prime minister.

He also spoke a lot about Brexit and the reasons for leaving the European Union.

“He is still a strong supporter of Brexit and that Brexit is good for the UK.”

Mr Johnson is also said to have talked about climate change, the Queen and – very briefly – Donald Trump, while also making fun of drinking ‘very fancy’ French wine with former German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Cop-26 climate change summit. last year.

But he reportedly declined to comment on his successor Liz Truss and the current turmoil in the financial markets following her mini-budget.

During his time as Prime Minister, Mr Johnson earned £164,080 a year.

By remaining as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, he continues to be paid £84,144 a year for his role in Parliament.

But he will now probably earn a lot more from his activities outside of Westminster.

Johnson was widely expected to copy other former prime ministers by accepting high-paying speaking appearances now that he has left frontline politics

The ex-prime minister, pictured on a Greek trip with wife Carrie in August, is said to have left quickly after the event ended to resume a private holiday with his family

By remaining as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Mr Johnson will continue to receive £84,144 a year for his role in Parliament

On Monday, ‘The Office of Boris Johnson Limited’ was incorporated into Companies House

Johnson’s predecessor, Theresa May, pays herself £85,000 a year through a company for her speaking engagements, which have earned hundreds of thousands of pounds this year alone.

On Monday, ‘The Office of Boris Johnson Limited’ was incorporated into Companies House and Mr Johnson’s former No10 assistant Shelley Williams-Walker was appointed director.

Mr Johnson is entitled to claim up to £115,000 a year as a former Prime Minister for running his office.

A spokesman for Mr Johnson said: ‘The office of Boris Johnson Ltd will support Boris Johnson’s cabinet in line with similar structures set up by former prime ministers.’

An old friend of Mr Johnson recently added suggestions that the ex-Prime Minister could one day return for a second term as Prime Minister.

Lord Marland, who helped lead Johnson’s mayoral campaign in London in 2008, claimed there was a “clear possibility” that the outgoing prime minister would make a comeback if the Tories lose the next election and are looking for a new party leader “who will lead the election.” can win”.

“He recently told me he wants to put hay in the attic, in other words build up his bank balance so that he can afford to pay for the lifestyle he has created,” the Tory peer told BBC Newsnight. month.

“I think once he’s done that, if he’s still MP … he’ll have that chance.”

A spokesperson for Johnson said his earnings for the Colorado event would be reported in the usual manner.