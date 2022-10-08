Boris Becker's ex says tennis star's first months in prison have been 'tough' for her and their son 

Boris Becker’s ex and their 12-year-old son find jailing for the disgraced tennis ace ‘difficult’, with the former Wimbledon champion just six months into his two-and-a-half-year prison sentence for fraud.

Lilly Becker, mother of the tennis star’s son Amadeus, told Daily Mail columnist Richard Eden: ‘It’s been tough but he’s fine because he’s got me as a mother.’

Speaking at a party in London, the Dutch former model said: ‘I haven’t allowed him to get caught up in this so he’ll be fine.’

Lilly, 46, was upbeat about how the star player has adapted to life behind bars, saying: ‘I’m sure he’ll be fine.’

The couple had been married for nine years and welcomed Amadeus in 2010. They later separated in an ‘amicable’ divorce in 2018.

Becker has three other children from previous relationships.

Sons Noah, 28, and Elias, 23, were born to his first wife Barbara, who gained custody of them after the couple’s divorce.

Becker’s now girlfriend, Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, visited him in May at Huntercombe accompanied by his eldest sons

His daughter Anna, who is a model and has kept her mother’s surname, was born to waitress Angela Ermakova in 2000.

Becker could be released early next year, but the German could be deported as soon as he goes free, the Interior Ministry confirmed earlier this year.

The 54-year-old is currently serving two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5million in assets and loans in a bid to avoid paying off his debts.

The three-time Wimbledon champion was moved to low-risk prison HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, after first being sent to Wandsworth prison in April.

Becker, who was also a BBC pundit, transferred around £390,000 from his company account to others, including his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Lilly (pictured), whose real name is Sharlely Becker

According to prison sources, he fills his time playing table tennis and teaching sports science, the Mirror reported.

The former world number one was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors almost £50m over an unpaid loan of more than £3m on his property in Majorca, Spain.

Becker (above, in 1985), who won 49 singles titles in 77 finals over 16 years, was found guilty on April 8 at Southwark Crown Court of four Insolvency Act offenses between June and October 2017

He also failed to declare his stake in a £1m property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid a bank loan of almost £700,000 – worth £1.1m with interest – and hid 75,000 shares in a technology company worth £ 66,000.

Becker was found guilty on April 8 at Southwark Crown Court of four offenses under the Insolvency Act between June and October 2017.

Each charge carried a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to 30 months in prison, of which he must serve at least half.