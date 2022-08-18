Boris Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova displays her taut abs in a very skimpy green bikini in Monaco

Boris Becker’s daughter Anna Ermakova showed off her toned abs in a very skimpy green bikini as she enjoyed a sun-filled getaway to Monaco on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old model was joined by her mother Angela, 54, and some friends as they frolicked aboard a boat on the French Riviera.

Anna — whose tennis star father was imprisoned in April — looked sensational in the tiny two-piece.

She wiped her red locks from her face and went makeup-free for the occasion.

Anna seemed to be having the time of her life as she smiled from ear to ear after her dip in the sea.

Angela showed off her youthful physique in a bubblegum pink bikini with yellow ties and shielded her face from the sun with a blue hat.

Last month, Anna and her mother were spotted together in London, days after her father was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for hiding assets during bankruptcy proceedings.

Anna – who was infamously conceived on the stairwell of the Nobu restaurant in Park Lane – thanked the public for their support when her ex-Wimbledon tennis champion, father Boris, 54, was jailed in London’s Wandsworth prison.

“Thank you for all the support,” she wrote on Instagram above a photo of a calm sea and a clear blue sky.

After Boris’s conviction, Anna said “it’s not fair” for her 12-year-old half-brother to do without his father after the tennis legend was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for bankruptcy fraud.

Anna said she was concerned for the welfare of her younger sibling and added that she had written to the court before Boris was jailed.

The model said she hoped she could help her father get through his time in prison by visiting him.

Anna told the German newspaper Bild: ‘I am really in shock that my father has been sentenced to two years and six months.

‘I will support him and I will visit him when I can. I hope that helps him a little to pass the time.”

She added that she had “helped as best I could” and written to the court in support of her father before he was convicted.

“I wrote a letter to the court to express my concern for my little half-brother, Amadeus.”

She continued: ‘After all, he is only 12 and will now have to do without a father figure, whom he will miss at a difficult stage of his development. It’s not fair to him. It’s going to be hard for Amadeus.’

Boris was told by fax that he was about to become Anna’s father after spending a night on the town in 1999, while his then-wife Barbara had been hospitalized under the mistaken belief that she gave birth too early. had been for seven months. pregnant with their second son.

Boris had crashed into Pat Rafter in the fourth round of Wimbledon that same night and decided to retire from the sport.

He said he “cryed his eyes out” after the match before seeing Russian model Angela Ermakova, Boris previously said in his autobiography.

Eight months later, he received the fax informing him that he would become Anna’s father.

He is also the father of Noah, 28, and Elias, 22, with Barbara, and Amadeus, 12, with ex-wife Lilly Becker, 45.

Boris was found to have hidden £2.5m in assets and loans in order to default on his debts, and last month began his sentence in Wandsworth Prison, which he must serve a minimum of one year and three months.

He was declared bankrupt in June 2017, owing creditors nearly £50 million on an unpaid loan of over £3 million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

He transferred about £390,000 from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara Becker and estranged wife Sharlely ‘Lilly’ Becker.

Becker also failed to declare his share of a £1million property in his hometown of Leimen, Germany, hid a nearly £700,000 bank loan – worth £1.1million with interest – and hid 75,000 shares in a technology company. , worth £66,000.

The star – who was given a two-year suspended sentence in Germany in 2002 for tax evasion and attempted tax evasion worth £1.4 million – was found guilty on April 8 of four Insolvency Act violations between June and October 2017. April said judge Deborah Taylor has sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to 30 months in prison, of which he will serve at least half.