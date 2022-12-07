Boris Becker will fly back to Germany on luxury PRIVATE JET when he is deported

Boris Becker will fly back to Germany in a luxury paid private plane when he is deported after his early release from prison, MailOnline has learned.

The three-time Wimbledon champion will be released from a UK jail at the end of the week after serving eight months of his 30-month sentence in a bankruptcy fraud case.

And it is likely that he will return to the town where he was born and where his mother, Elvira Becker, 87, still lives.

Sources in Germany have revealed that the 55-year-old has been booked by a Munich-based television station for an interview about his dramatic fall from grace.

Embarrassed tennis star Boris Becker, 55, will fly back to Germany in a luxury paid private plane when he is deported after his early release from prison.

Boris Becker is likely to return to the city of Leimen where he was born and where his mother Elvira Becker, 87, pictured, still lives.

Elvira Becker’s house in Leiman is shown. Becker is eligible for an expedited release which sends offenders back to their own country before their release date to ease pressure on Britain’s overcrowded prisons.

“Boris is still one of the most famous sportsmen in Germany and his first interview is highly appreciated,” the source said.

There will be a lot of interest in his release and the private jet makes sure that other media don’t see it.

The television company will pay for the plane and it is part of your agreement for the interview.

You will be escorted to the plane from the prison by Home Office officials and will most likely fly from Farnborough or Fairford airfields, where most VIPs fly in private jets.

Becker is being held at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, where foreign nationals are held prior to deportation.

He is eligible for an expedited release which sends offenders back to their own country before their release date to ease pressure on Britain’s overcrowded prisons.

Prisoners can receive a reduction in their sentence of up to 135 days if they agree to leave the UK, and do not have to serve any further prison terms in their home country.

Despite making his home in London for over a decade, Becker did not apply for British citizenship and thus became eligible for the Home Office scheme.

The early release allows Becker, who was once part of the BBC’s Wimbledon finals commentary team, to join his family for Christmas.

Becker is being held at HMP Huntercombe in Oxfordshire, where foreign nationals are held prior to deportation.

Last month, Becker’s former spokesman said: “We are pleased that Boris is able to qualify for early release and be able to travel to Germany, even though England has been his home for many, many years.” I’m sure it will mean a lot to him and his family to get together for Christmas.

Sources in Germany suggest that he may return to his hometown of Leimen, just five miles from the picturesque old town of Heidelberg.

Becker still owns property there worth £1.8 million: a luxurious seven-bedroom villa spanning 8,880 square feet where Elvira still lives in a granny flat.

He was forced to put the house on the market in 2020 in an attempt to clear his debts by the UK insolvency administrator.

However, prospective buyers were told that if they bought the house, they would have to allow their mother to continue living in the house until her death. A condition of the sale was a ‘lifetime residence’ for her.

The house was taken off the market after a couple of weeks and will guarantee Becker a place to stay as he settles in a country he hasn’t called home for more than a decade.

With ‘unrestricted views of the Rhine Valley’, the spacious 8,000 sq. ft. villa, built in 1990, has a sun terrace, sauna and whirlpool. The estate agent described it as having “high-quality parquet floors in all living rooms, the hall area” with “exposed wooden beams that give the rooms a special flair.”

The former tennis star was jailed earlier this year after being found guilty of hiding £2.5m in assets, including the Leiman house, £600,000 in shares and a £700,000 loan, after filing for bankruptcy over a unpaid loan of £3 million.

While in prison, Becker received a visit from his girlfriend Lillian De Carvalho and their children.

Pierre Uebelhack, 47 (left, in 2019), is reportedly suing Lilly Becker (right) for £170,000 he claims to have lent her when the couple became ‘close’ following her split from Boris.

The embarrassed tennis ace’s money problems have been well-documented, but his ex-wife Lily, 46, is reported in Germany to have money problems of her own.

A “close friend” has reportedly sued her for £170,000 and claims to have loaned her the money.

Pierre Uebelhack, 47, filed a lawsuit against Lilly in a Munich court a few days ago, German newspaper Bild reports.

Uebelhack, a television producer, and Becker were said to have been “close” between 2017 and sometime last year when she told Hello magazine that she “would love to be in love again”. She is now believed to be dating sports director and former footballer Thorsten Weck.

The couple was seen snuggling up on a yacht while on holiday in Ibiza in August.

His first wife Barbara, mother of his two sons, Noah and Elias, lives in Miami, Florida.

A Home Office spokesman said they do not comment on operational matters related to the deportation of criminal aliens.

“Any foreign national who is convicted of a crime and receives a prison sentence is considered for deportation at the first opportunity,” a spokesperson said.