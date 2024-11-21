Boris Becker is left ‘deep in mourning’ after his 89-year-old mother is found dead in her apartment a day before his birthday

Boris Becker is currently mourning the loss of his mother, considered one of the most important women in his life, who passed away just one day before his birthday.

Elvira Becker died at the age of 89 and was found dead on Thursday morning in her apartment in Leimen, Baden-Württemberg.

Becker was informed by phone and is now traveling to his hometown, where he was born.

Her lawyer, Oliver Moser, confirmed the news saying: “I can confirm the death of Elvira Becker. Boris Becker is in deep mourning.

Elvira provided strong support to Boris throughout his life, playing a key role in his rise and helping him through his darkest moments.

She and her husband, Karl-Heinz, were instrumental in shaping Boris’s tennis career, and Karl-Heinz built a tennis center in Leimen, where Boris began his training.

Meanwhile, Elvira managed the family affairs, ensuring Boris had the stability to focus on his rigorous training and first competitions.

He was present at Boris’ historic victory at Wimbledon on July 7, 1985, when he became the youngest champion in history at the age of 17.

Becker during the Wimbledon men’s final in 1985. Elvira was present at Boris’ historic victory in the tournament when he became the youngest champion in history at the age of 17.

And Elvira also celebrated the moment with her husband and Boris’s sister, Sabine, symbolizing their firm support during the triumph that defined her career.

In 2022, during Boris’s seven months in prison in the United Kingdom for bankruptcy offences, Elvira provided him with emotional support through regular phone calls.

Reports suggest that Boris relied heavily on these conversations with his mother during his stay in a British prison.

In May 2024, Boris visited Elvira for Mother’s Day and shared a heartfelt post on Instagram with photos titled: ‘The one and only… Elvira! Happy Mother’s Day.’

Despite her deteriorating health, Elvira remained a central figure in Boris’s life, although her mobility problems prevented her from attending his September 2024 wedding to Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro.

‘I can’t cope with my health, my legs can’t take it anymore. “It is a long journey,” he explained to the German newspaper Bild just a few weeks before the event.

Becker holds the men’s singles trophy at Wimbledon. Elvira and her husband, Karl-Heinz, were instrumental in shaping Boris’s tennis career, and Karl-Heinz built a tennis center in Leimen, where Boris began his training.

Elvira’s absence from the wedding, held in Portofino, Italy, highlighted the challenges she faced in her later years.

Born Elvira Pisch, she fled Czechoslovakia with her family during or after World War II and later settled in Germany.

She married Karl-Heinz Becker, an architect who laid the foundation for Boris’s tennis career.

Karl-Heinz died of cancer in 1999, leaving Elvira as the central pillar of the Becker family.

Elvira remained at Boris’ side during his high-profile scandals, including divorces and financial problems, although she rarely made public statements.