Border militias prepare to help with Donald Trump’s mass deportation plans

Border militias under the first Trump administration flourished, emboldened by growing anti-immigrant sentiment and nativist rhetoric. The Oath Keepers, which was one of the largest militias until its founder and dozens of members were arrested for their role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, had long been involved in border activities. (This was a point of friction among some chapters, as some members felt that border vigilantism undermined the authority of the Border Patrol and therefore ran counter to their respect for law enforcement.) supposedly they have deployed on the border. Anecdotally, it has also been reported that smaller cells go out to look for people who have crossed the border without authorization.

Over the years, many of these groups have operated with carte blanche from local authorities. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Arizona, told the Los Angeles Times who believes civilian operations along the border are constitutionally protected activities, but acknowledged that having a bunch of armed guys running around in camouflage can sometimes create a headache for actual law enforcement, because “we don’t know who the good guys are.” and who are the good ones? The bad ones often are.” (Lamb is a Constitutional Sheriff, meaning he believes sheriffs have supreme authority and are answerable only to God, not the federal government.)

Once Trump takes office, some paramilitary types hope to have tacit authority from the government to engage in border surveillance activities. A Telegram group that serves members who identify themselves as members of different militias has been abuzz with conversations about Trump’s border plans. “I would be very happy if they appointed civilians in the war against invasion from the borders,” wrote one chat member. “Yes sir, I’ve been looking into that (with) some people close to this manager,” someone responded. “Something has to be done because the problem is enormous and the manpower required will be enormous.” When someone suggested that militia members suspend operations, another member accused them of being a “feeder” or a “victim of psychological operations.”

“Anyone caught discouraging patriots from constitutionally uniting on a large scale is suspect,” they wrote. “The basic premise of the Militia is to UNITE constitutionally.” Another fantasized about how “previously (sic) trained patriots” could deal with cartels at the border during Trump’s mass deportations.

These fantasies have also spread through social networks. “The unconstitutional, illegal and intentional border invasion is the true insurrection, therefore the insurrection law must be used and the Militia/Military must be called in to quell it immediately,” one person wrote on Truth Social last week. “Good luck, MAGA Militia!!”

And the Proud Boys of South Texas reposted a meme showing a group of soldiers riding in the back of a truck, with the caption: “Me and the boys when we were designated as ICE under Trump’s second term.”

For some, the idea of ​​being a congressman is more than a meme. “We’ll hear about plans at the end of January,” Foley says. “We have told them that we are all available if they need us, if they need help with information or recognition. Just let us know.”