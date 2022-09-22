‘Border czar’ Kamala Harris says Republicans are ‘playing games’ by dropping migrants at her house

<!–

Kamala Harris criticized Republicans for dragging migrants to locations across the country for “the news” after Governor Greg Abbott dropped off two buses outside the vice president’s residence.

Harris was put in charge of the migration crisis by President Joe Biden, but her office quickly labeled the role as addressing the root causes of people fleeing to the US from countries in the Northern Triangle.

A class action lawsuit was filed against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis after he flew a plane carrying 50 migrants to the wealthy island of Martha’s Vineyard off the coast of Massachusetts.

“They’re playing games,” Harris told Vice in an interview released Thursday. “These are political stunts with real people on the run from evil.”

“I mean, doing it to make the headlines, what we’re seeing with these governors is irresponsible and inhumane,” she added.

She also accused former President Donald Trump and his administration’s policy of “dismantling” the process designed to help people come to the country and seek asylum when they flee their homes.

Abbott and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have sent thousands of migrants by bus to Washington, DC, New York City and now Chicago, Illinois — all three refugee cities that have pledged not to cooperate with federal immigration enforcement.

Part of Abbott’s efforts included sending two buses to the vice president’s residence in DC instead of to Union Station near the Capitol.

The stunt was to literally bring the migrants to the door of the so-called ‘border czar’.

Migrants on those two buses said they were not aware they were being dropped off near Harris’s home, but said they believed the border was open, despite the vice president’s insistence that it be closed.

This week, August figures were released that brought the total number of encounters with migrants through Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to more than 2 million in fiscal year 2022.

After DeSantis’ flight of migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, reports emerged that he was using the same private plane to send more migrants to the Delaware Coastal Airport, just 20 miles from President Biden’s vacation home in Rehoboth Beach.

The plane never arrived Tuesday, despite attracting numerous reporters, volunteers, bystanders, Delaware government officials and even priests.