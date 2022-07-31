Boosting civic trust is essential to Latin American economic growth

The writer is chief economist at the Inter-American Development Bank

Burdened with inflation, the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the fallout from the pandemic, the region of Latin America and the Caribbean is at a critical juncture.

Without reforms, it could return to a faint pre-pandemic growth rate of about 2.5 percent, with more poverty, inequality and political polarization. But critics who blame governments for policies that exacerbate inequalities and curb investment miss a vital consideration: the lack of trust among the region’s citizens. Governments that focus on building trust can increase the likelihood of successful reforms.

With a few exceptions, trust is declining everywhere. Globally, between 1985 and 2020, those who believe most people can be trusted fell from 38 percent to 26 percent, according to the Research into integrated values. U.S research shows: that Latin America and the Caribbean are in a league of their own. Only about one in ten people in this region trust their fellow citizens. Less than one in three trust their government.

When I was head of the Chilean banking regulator, I experienced how difficult it is to build trust and how quickly it can be lost. In 2015, the competition authority discovered a price fixing scandal between two of the country’s largest paper mills. l raised the alarm that action was necessary to restore confidence and stop possible contamination of a bank with the same shareholders as one of the colluding companies.

We have isolated our banking system from all consequences, but this scandal, among other things, fueled the anger and frustration that many citizens felt towards the privileged and powerful. It was one of different triggers of protests that would later rock Chile.

The consequences of mistrust are ubiquitous. Due to reluctance to pay taxes, the region’s tax intake is about 13 percentage points of GDP lower than in OECD countries. The shadow economy is almost 20 percentage points of GDP larger. Individuals and corporations don’t trust others to pay their taxes, giving governments much-needed funds.

Informality is greater when companies and employees do not believe that others are complying with government regulations. As a result, nearly 60 percent of workers in the region work in informal businesses, which are less productive and offer fewer benefits to employees. Our surveys show that many business owners don’t trust others. They prefer to hire relatives and struggle to grow their business.

Mistrust distorts what citizens want from the government. Most believe that civil servants cannot be trusted to invest efficiently in the public interest. Corruption scandals increase skepticism. People prefer programs that now have money in hand, such as money transfers and grants. As a result, governments struggle with long-term policies that stimulate growth, such as pension, labor and tax reforms, support for research and development, openness to trade and infrastructure spending.

What can be done? Governments can help citizens to be better informed. They can make it easier to learn about their tax and expense decisions and who pays taxes. They can be more transparent about how they regulate and how regulation affects citizens’ well-being. They can also empower people by strengthening public institutions such as the courts, the police and the antitrust service.

Fiscal transparency — minimal in many Latin American and Caribbean states — for example, can inform citizens about how their hard-earned taxes are being used. It is encouraging that Argentina, Colombia, Barbados and nine other regional countries have established or are in the process of establishing themselves electronic platforms to help citizens monitor infrastructure projects. This serves to improve spending efficiency.

Governments must dispel false ideas that thrive in a vacuum of information and fill them with accurate, verifiable facts. The city of Buenos Aires published dozens goals on her website, from installing security cameras on the streets to improving infrastructure for people with disabilities and helping to track progress. Such programs can promote trust in government.

The solution to low growth, inequality and declining support for democracy is to make trust an explicit goal of government policy. The potential result is greater public support for reforms. It is about more than taking people out of the informal economy and connecting them to the global economy. It’s about giving the region the opportunity to unleash the entrepreneurial spirit of its people and set it on the path to higher productivity and inclusive growth.