Boongaree Nature Play Park slide in Berry, on the south coast of NSW, is the scene of more than 40 injured

A playground called Australia’s most dangerous was the scene of another horrific injury in which a three-year-old girl broke her leg on the steep slide.

Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry, on the south coast of NSW, is the focus of a new petition started by furious father Mitch Liddicoat after his three-year-old daughter Harlow broke her leg on the infamous playground slide on Monday.

The playground has been the subject of heated debate for months after more than 40 young children seriously injured themselves on the slide since it opened in late January.

Three-year-old Harlow suffered a serious leg fracture and is undergoing surgery after going down the slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry, on the south coast of NSW (pictured, Harlow in hospital after Monday’s incident)

The list of seriously injured children includes Tisha Fleming’s four-year-old daughter, whose legs were forced to the top of the slide when she ran down and broke from hyperextension.

Liddicoat told the Daily Mail Australia that he and his wife Tayla were excited to take their kids to the park for some fresh air and fun before the day took a dramatic turn when Harlow asked to go on ‘the big slide’.

“When we got to the top, she waved to Mom and asked me to go down the slide with her,” he said.

The ‘big slide’ at the Boongaree Nature Play Park in Berry (above) has been the site of more than 40 serious childhood injuries, including a little girl who broke both her legs

“What we didn’t know is that there’s a big kink in the slide that you can’t see from the outside,” he said.

Mr Liddicoat said the power of the slide was enough to scare him and he can’t imagine how the slide is considered safe for toddlers.

“It was very, very fast when we went down and we were catapulted on all sides of the slide. It was like being in a clothes dryer,” he said.

“Harlow slammed her leg against the side of the slide and by the time we got down she was screaming bloodcurdling screams.

“I’m still having trouble getting the sound out of my head, I’ll never forget it.”

Other injuries in ‘Australia’s most dangerous park’ include three broken collarbones, several head injuries, dislodged teeth and a fractured face (photo, Boongaree Nature Play Park)

He said the family later saw a man go down the slide and were surprised when he was turned away and landed “flat on his back.”

‘He got up and said ‘wow, that’s really dangerous,’ said Mr Liddicoat.

“If it’s not safe for an adult man, how is it safe for a three-year-old child?”

Little Harlow was rushed to hospital from the playground where specialists confirmed she had a ‘long break’ in her shin.

Little three-year-old Harlow’s leg is plastered, but she still faces the possibility of surgery due to the severe nature of her fracture (photo, Harlow after the incident)

The three-year-old is now in a cast, but still faces the possibility of surgery due to the nature of her break.

‘This whole thing has been quite traumatic for everyone, especially Harlow,’ said Mr Liddicoat.

To raise awareness of the dangers in the park and encourage the council to remove the “death trap” slide, Harlow’s devastated family started an online petition.

“When we went to the park on Monday we knew there were injuries so we thought we were doing the right thing by monitoring,” said Mr Liddicoat.

Harlow suffered a serious fracture to her tibia (top) after being thrown down the dangerous slide

“We want to let other parents know how dangerous this slide is. More than 40 children have been seriously injured, and that’s just the parents who reported it.

“In the end a child may not be able to go home with his family, all it takes is a bump in the head in the right place.”

The serious injuries from the slide reportedly include a fractured face, dislodged teeth, five broken legs, burnt skin, a black eye, a dislocated knee, three head injuries and a broken wrist.

Harlow’s father, Mitch Liddicoat, said the slide at Boongaree Nature Play Park has a large ‘kink’ in the center (top) that cannot be seen from the outside

Other park injuries reportedly include three broken collarbones and a broken arm.

“When a child hurts himself, parents think ‘oh, it’s an accident’, but if a child hurts himself in a public place, the council needs to know,” Liddicoat said.

Harlow’s family has urged anyone whose child was injured in a public park to contact the council.

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Shoalhaven City Council and Kidsafe Australia for comment.