Booking.com reveals where Aussies are booking their European summer holidays

New research conducted by Booking.com shows that two major European locations climbed their way into the top 10 sought-after international destinations for the season, alongside fan favorites London, Singapore, Bali and Queenstown, New Zealand.

And it’s not too late to join the party in Italy, visit a rooftop bar in Greece or sample the tapas in Spain, as August and September turn out to be memorable months – with lots of heat – for Aussies who book trips abroad.

International fashion distributor Shaun Birley has shared his unfailing guide to capturing European summer, starting by doing your own research.

“It’s important to find accommodation that is close to all the places you want to eat, drink, explore and commit to the gram – it makes a holiday experience much more convenient and, of course, much more enjoyable,” he said.

‘A great way to do this is to use the map feature when using the Booking.com platform as some hotels have multiple locations and you don’t want to be in the middle of nowhere with nowhere to eat that panini , drink your Aperol or walk around to discover new places and meet new faces.’

One such option in Florence is the Duomo Secret Roof apartment right in the center of town.

One of those options in Florence is the Duomo Secret Rooftop apartment in the city center (photo)

THE BEST SEARCHED GENERAL INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS OF AUSTRALIA 1. Seminyak, Bali 2. Singapore 3. London, UK 4. Queenstown, New Zealand (+2) 5. Paris, France (+2) 6. Legian, Bali 7. Canggu, Bali (+18) 8. Ubud, Bali (+2) 9. Kuta, Bali 10. Rome, Italy (+1)

BEST WANTED INTERNATIONAL DESTINATIONS WORLDWIDE 1. France, Paris 2. UK, London 3. Spain, Barcelona 4. Italy, Rome 5. Turkey, Istanbul 6. Netherlands, Amsterdam 7. Portugal, Lisbon 8. Spain, Palma de Mallorca 9. Italy, Milan 10. Germany, Berlin

With unparalleled views of the Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore, guests are only minutes away from the famous pizza-centric eateries, Piazza della Signoria and Palazzo Vecchio.

And if you’re concerned about the heat wave currently sweeping Europe, fear not, this two bedroom apartment with a hot tub is fully equipped with air conditioning.

in Rome, Suite Laura is a must-stay just 600m away from the Pantheon.

It is naturally pet friendly and located in one of the more relaxing areas of town, with a kitchenette with a toaster and hob, as well as a coffee machine.

Short-term rentals like these two in both urban and rural areas are an important part of Booking.com’s overarching goal of providing customers with a diverse range of great stays.

In Rome, Suite Laura (pictured) is a must-stay just 600 meters away from the Pantheon

Of the total of more than 29 million reported listings on the website, more than 6.4 million are listings in homes, apartments and other unique places to stay.

Mr. Birley’s next tip is to pack properly with special packing cubes so you can separate your clean and dirty laundry throughout the holiday.

“Well, these are a lifesaver. Not only can you make sure all your tops are in one area and pants in the other, but you can also use them to separate clean and dirty clothes,” he said.

“Super useful and a game changer, especially if you’re on a quick vacation and jumping from destination to destination. Better yet, packing blocks help you plan outfits so you’re ready to go as soon as you land.

For those concerned about losing their luggage abroad, consider using the packing cubes to take with you on the go so you’re never without your most valuable belongings.

If you’re in the mood for some sightseeing, Mr Birley suggests booking a walking food tour that allows you to discover the key points of a city with promised delicious delicacies along the way.

‘It’s such a great way to meet new people and get to know the locals. You enjoy not only walking around the city, but also eating foods that you may have never seen or heard of,’ he said.

These tours also give you the opportunity to interview your local guide about events and iconic areas that may not be listed in your travel book or advertised online.

“We know so many people get travel inspiration from social media these days, so make sure to share your top tours and attractions on your socials so others can add it to their list.”

To make sure you never get caught running out of phone battery and can’t google your next port of call, Mr. Birley recommends packing a powerboard in your luggage.

“We know how important technology has proved, especially in the past few years,” he said.

Not to mention its importance when it comes to travel – using your smartphone for maps or Googling your next stop.

‘If you take a powerboard with you, you don’t have to buy six adapters and carry them around. You can charge all your devices at once.

It’s essential to have all your technology charged to be able to create and post content on the go in real time. And while we’re on the subject of technology, a tip: DO NOT forget to automatically backup your smartphone as soon as you connect to Wi-Fi so you don’t lose any of your great vacation photos. It’s in the settings for both Android and iPhone.’

To get the best photos of your trip, Mr. Birley chooses low light, usually in the afternoon or during the ‘golden hour’, so that you don’t have the bright sun on your face – or you have to squint.

“I love using the InShot app for transitions, color correction and editing on the go, for a sharp finish wherever you are,” he said.

“Make sure you also make video footage with Reels and TikToks, because that’s a great way to look back on your vacation.”