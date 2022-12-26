Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson stuns in a beige swimsuit as she poses for a stunning mirror selfie

Eve Hewson showed off her sensational figure while sunbathing in a beige swimsuit while posing for a stunning mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday.

The actress, 31, looked amazing in the one-piece swimsuit as she got into the holiday spirit and added a red Santa hat.

The singer’s daughter Bono styled her long brunette hair in luxurious waves as she posed up a storm in front of an outside mirror.

‘It’s the leg for me’: Eve Hewson showed off her sensational figure while sunbathing in a beige swimsuit while posing for a stunning mirror selfie on Instagram on Monday

The beauty was seen wearing a matching towel and a pair of sandals in one hand while taking the photo on her phone with the other.

She wrote: ‘(It’s the leg for me)’.

Eve also shared a festive snap on her Instagram story as she posed with her brother Elijah in front of a Christmas tree.

It comes after the actress previously revealed that she used to prank Justin Timberlake after stealing his father Bono’s star-studded address book.

‘Merry Christmas’: Eve also shared a festive snap on her Instagram story as she posed with her brother in front of a Christmas tree

The star confessed that she repeatedly called the American singer before asking him questions about the back of a cereal box when she was a teenager.

Eve previously admitted she was a “little troublemaker” during her youth with her U2 star father refusing to book a “hot” backing band in their teens due to their wild ways.

And he admitted that he loved to play pranks on his brothers growing up together in Dublin.

She explained: “Sometimes I like to take advantage of my circumstances, and when I was younger I stole my dad’s address book…

“I tried to prank some people, but Justin picked up, so we asked him trivial questions from the back of a cereal box.

“He did well and I think that’s why he didn’t hang up, I don’t know what his need to win is, he must be a very competitive person.”

Reflecting on her childhood, she added: “We got the best of both worlds because I grew up in Dublin and I had my normal life in Dublin.”

“Occasionally we go on tour with my dad and have this wild rock and roll experience and then we come home and take the train to school again, it was a weird balance but I enjoyed both.”

Eve, whose mother is Ali Hewson, had previously revealed that her father tried to stop her from fraternizing with her backing band as a teenager, insisting “no more guys in their 20s.”

Discussing her rebellious childhood and ‘hopeless’ love life in Town and Country magazine, Eve said: ‘We were little troublemakers.

“I got to a point in my teens when my dad couldn’t book cool backing bands anymore. He was like, “No more guys in their twenties, please God!”‘