Bond’s the blueprint for the suave hero in Netflix’s new £170m movie The Gray Man

From the opening scene – set in a raucous Bangkok as thousands of people celebrate New Year’s Eve, until our hero wreaks havoc as he tries to kill a villain – to the heart-pounding ride of stunning locations, speedy cars, glamorous women and dead bodies that follow. The Gray Man made no sense of his intentions.

The £170 million film, Netflix’s most expensive film ever, is brutally inspired by James Bond and at one point, when our hero – a CIA agent who always has a clever one-liner on hand – is asked why he got the name Six, he replies, “because 007 is taken.” And Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page, who’s been tipped as a future 007, plays a creepy CIA boss.

Based on the first in a series of books by Mark Greaney about the worldwide hunt for Six when he goes on the run after discovering a dark CIA secret, the project is written and directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, the men behind the Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Ryan Gosling (pictured) and Regé-Jean Page star as Six in the new Netflix film The Gray Man. The £170million film is the streaming service’s most expensive film ever

The Gray Man has that kind of ambition and you can definitely see where the money went, not just in his superstar cast (Ryan Gosling as Six is ​​joined by Page, Bond Girl Ana de Armas, Captain America Chris Evans and Hollywood legend Billy Bob Thornton ), but on the lavish sets in Thailand, Croatia and Azerbaijan, among others. In addition, 21 custom sets were built in a former Boeing hangar in LA.

It employed an international crew of more than 1,000 and the action sequences are some of the most explosive ever seen on screen. In addition to a dramatic fight on a plane, the main set is set in Prague, where a square in the old town was closed for ten days for filming.

“It was ten days of gunfire, explosions and car accidents,” said Joe Russo. “It was a mess. It is the most complex sequence of the film with hundreds of extras and vehicles.’

Another series in Prague required a real tram and two replicas. ‘We had a real city tram that runs on tracks, and we also had a bus that runs on wheels but looks exactly like a tram,’ says Anthony.

“Because he was on tires, he could drive faster and on untracked streets. Then in an outdoor area we had a stationary replica tram that could rock and shake.

One sequence in Prague took ten days of gunfire, explosions and car accidents to film. It was chaos

“You have to approach a scene like that almost as if it were his own movie.”

No wonder the film has been a ten-year project for the Russos. “It was clear that the book was the result of an enormous amount of research,” says Anthony.

‘We are always looking for interesting avenues in a genre. Spies need to be able to move around without being seen, and the Gray Man is a spy down to the last detail.’

Gosling plays Court Gentry, the gray man of the title. A morally gray character, when we meet him in flashback, he is in prison for murder.

Chris Evans (pictured) is the CIA assassin in the tail of Six. Unlike Bond, whose motivation is primarily patriotism, this is just a job for Six

He is plucked from prison by CIA agent Donald Fitzroy (Thornton), after being given a choice between another 40 years in prison or the chance to become a hit man in the CIA’s Sierra program. He chooses the latter and is given the name Sierra Six.

When we run into him again, he’s been doing the job for 17 years, trying to maintain some sort of moral compass – he only kills bad guys. But when he discovers a dark secret about the CIA, he goes on the run with incriminating evidence.

“It’s the first time in his life that he has any kind of power,” says Gosling, who describes Six as “an analog hero in a digital world.” His moral ambiguity is reflected in the film as the CIA becomes the villain.

Unlike Bond, whose motivation is mostly patriotism, this is just a job for Six. “It has a complicated hero and it questions whether you can trust the establishment,” says Joe Russo.

One person Six can trust is CIA agent Dani Miranda, played by Ana de Armas, who, like Six, is disillusioned with her superiors. The CIA then sends psychopathic hitman Lloyd Hansen (Evans) after them.

The CIA’s Sierra team is led by the creepy Denny Carmichael, played by Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page (pictured), who has been tipped off as a future Bond

“I don’t often get the chance to play these kinds of roles, I’m not seen that way,” says Evans, who has a mustache for the role. “As an actor, you are eager to do things like that. As for the mustache, the moment I saw it I thought, ‘There he is, there’s this psychopath.’

Meanwhile, the Sierra team is led by the creepy Denny Carmichael, played by Page. “There’s nothing that isn’t in this movie,” he says.

“It’s got this, ‘How is this guy still on his feet?’ factor, as well as Bond’s soft suits and sophistication and the hyper-realistic, hyper-violence of the Bourne trilogy. It just throws everything in and makes something tastier.’

With ten more novels in the Gray Man series, we’re set to see a lot more of Six if this movie becomes a hit.