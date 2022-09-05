Bondi Rescue star Terry McDermott’s heroic rescue of young girl before his death from cancer

The heroic moment when a Bondi Rescue star rescued a young girl just seconds from drowning has resurfaced as loved ones pay tribute to the deceased lifeguard.

Terry McDermott rescued countless swimmers on various beaches during his career as a lifeguard before dying on September 1 after a battle with cancer.

But one rescue that struck a chord with both Mr McDermott and fans of the hit Australian TV show was the rescue of a young child on Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach.

Mr McDermott noticed from the shore that the girl struggled to keep her head above water and repeatedly disappeared underwater.

Terry McDermott was overcome with emotion as he spoke of a rescue where he saved the life of a young girl who swam at Bondi Beach

Unbeknownst to nearby swimmers that the girl was in serious trouble, the lifeguard immediately dived into the water with his rescue board.

“You have to undress, grab the board, get into the water, hope you don’t get slowed down by the waves and sprint to the patient,” Mr. McDermott said at the time.

He reached the girl just in time and pulled her onto his shelf as she gasped.

‘Thank you!’ she said between breaths.

McDermott was able to get the girl safely back to shore

The pair returned safely to shore as Mr McDermott told the young girl’s mother that she had nearly drowned.

“She was definitely at a point, at a serious point by the time I hooked up with her,” he said.

It was a particularly emotional rescue for the seasoned lifeguard, as he lost his own son just a week after birth.

“Especially with such (rescues of) young children, because I lost my son, I know that feeling,” he said.

“My boy was stuck in the birth canal and had complications that cut off oxygen for ten minutes, but the result was that he died a week later.

“When I save a young child, it comes to the surface. If she (the mother) lost that beautiful girl, she would know what I’m talking about.’

Mr McDermott (pictured with wife Joanna) died on September 1 after a battle with cancer

McDermott’s colleagues described him as “one of the nicest Aquarians to put on a sweater” while paying tribute to his 30-year career as a lifeguard, where he saved “countless” lives.

Mr McDermott leaves behind his wife Joanna and son Matt.

Mr McDermott worked as a lifeguard on the central coast of NSW for 20 years and patrolled Bondi Beach for 10 years.

He died surrounded by family and friends after a battle with cancer.

Tributes to Mr. McDermott poured in from fans of the show around the world.

‘This is really sad. I will pray for you, your family and your lifeguard family. You were an incredible lifeguard. I loved watching Bondi on YouTube here on the east coast of the US. This breaks my heart,” wrote one international fan.

‘What very sad news. Loved watching him from Ireland on Bondi Rescue,” another person commented.

RIP Terry. Thank you for being yourself. Thank you for your service. What a great man you were. May you rest in peace.’

Co-star Trent Maxwell also shared a touching tribute to Mr McDermott, thanking him for “teaching me the ropes of lifeguarding.”

‘I’ll miss you mate, never a dull moment. You were a great Aquarius and always had great wisdom to share with the young guys. We have had great times together, you will be missed,” wrote Mr Maxwell.

“Terry was a charismatic articulate character who always had a wonderful story to tell,” Sunshine Coast Lifeguards posted in tribute.

“He was a friend and colleague of many lifeguards across the country and actually known all over the world.”

Mr McDermott had documented his battle with prostate cancer on social media since his diagnosis on Anzac Day in 2020.