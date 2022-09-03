Bondi Rescue star Terry McDermott sang with patient in hospital before dying from cancer weeks later

A Bondi Rescue star who died after losing his battle with cancer shared a video weeks before he died in which he sang with other patients in the hospital.

Lifeguard Terry ‘Tezz’ McDermott was diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day 2020 before dying on Thursday surrounded by family and friends.

In his latest Instagram post, McDermott filmed himself in high spirits as he sat in the cancer ward waiting for his chemotherapy treatment at Prince of Wales Hospital.

He explained that he had befriended a fellow patient named David and they clicked right away.

“Dave and I have found the answer to Cancer and it’s singing and laughing,” the message read.

McDermott said the pair entertained the rest of the department by singing musical hits before performing a duet of Daryl Braithwaite’s “Horses.”

“That’s how it’s going to be, little darling,” the two sing in the video. “You’re going to ride the horses, yes, yes.”

McDermott had regularly documented his battle with prostate cancer on social media.

In a video posted in December 2020, McDermott said he had undergone nine rounds of chemotherapy — three more than the usual given to patients.

“They tell me it rings a bell when you finish treatment at the Prince of Wales Chemotherapy Unit,” he said.

He later filmed himself ringing the bell at the hospital thanking a group of nurses who encouraged him for their continued support.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” he said.

Bondi Rescue shared a post on his Facebook page late Friday in which he mourned “the loss of one of the nicest Aquarians to put on a sweater.”

“This selfless man has saved countless lives during his 30-plus-year career working on many different beaches,” the tribute read.

‘Terry, Tezzy, T-Mac, Moondoggy McDermott. Thank you for your service to the community.

“Calm down big man.”

Mr McDermott has worked as a lifeguard on the Central Coast for 20 years and patrolled the famous Bondi Beach for 10 years

Mr McDermott leaves behind his wife Joanna and son Matt.

He died surrounded by family and friends after a battle with cancer.

‘This is really sad. I will pray for you, your family and your lifeguard family. You were an incredible lifeguard. I loved watching Bondi on YouTube here on the east coast of the US. This breaks my heart,” wrote one international fan.

‘What very sad news. Loved watching him from Ireland on Bondi Rescue,” another person commented.

RIP Terry. Thank you for being yourself. Thank you for your service. What a great man you were. May you rest in peace.’

“Terry was a charismatic articulate character who always had a wonderful story to tell,” Sunshine Coast Lifeguards posted in tribute

Co-star Trent Maxwell also shared a touching tribute to Mr McDermott, thanking him for ‘teaching me the ropes of lifeguarding’

‘I’ll miss you mate, never a dull moment. You were a great Aquarius and always had great wisdom to share with the young guys. We have had great times together, you will be missed,” wrote Mr Maxwell.

“Vale mate, you’re all gone, but finally at Peace. You will be sorely missed by so many,” friend Mark Radford wrote online.

“I send my deepest condolences to everyone at Bondi Rescue and to Terry’s family. We enjoyed watching him on the show, he always seemed like such a friendly man,” another person posted.

“Terry was a charismatic articulate character who always had a wonderful story to tell,” Sunshine Coast Lifeguards posted in tribute.

“He was a friend and colleague of many lifeguards across the country and actually known all over the world.”

In a Q&A before the show, McDermott revealed the most dangerous surf rescue he was ever involved in

“A rescue in the estuary using a paddleboard on the running tide with three patients on board who are each 100 meters apart when found.”

McDermott had documented his battle with the disease on social media after being diagnosed with prostate cancer on Anzac Day in 2020.

The death of the Bondi Rescue star is the latest tragedy to affect the McDermott family after the lifeguard and his partner lost their newborn son.

In 2013, McDermott revealed on an episode of the hit TV show that he had lost his baby boy due to complications during birth.

“My boy was stuck in the birth canal and had complications that cut off the oxygen for ten minutes, but the result was that he died a week later,” he said.