Bondi Rescue star Terry McDermott dies after a battle with cancer 

A star of the popular Australian TV show has died after a battle with cancer.

Bondi Rescue lifeguard Terry ‘T-Man’ McDermott passed away on Sept. 1, a post on the Bondi Rescue Lifeguards Facebook page announced Friday.

He was described as one of “the nicest Aquarians to put on a sweater.”

This selfless man has saved countless lives during his 30-plus-year career working on many different beaches, the tribute read.

‘Terry, Tezzy, T-Mac, Moondoggy McDermott. Thank you for your service to the community.

“Calm down big man.”

Mr McDermott has worked as a lifeguard on the Central Coast for 20 years and patrolled the famous Bondi Beach for 10 years.

He died surrounded by family and friends after a battle with cancer.

Tributes to Mr. McDermott poured in from fans of the show around the world.

‘This is really sad. I will pray for you, your family and your lifeguard family. You were an incredible lifeguard. I loved watching Bondi on YouTube here on the east coast of the US. This breaks my heart,” wrote one international fan.

‘What very sad news. Loved watching him from Ireland on Bondi Rescue,” another person commented.

Bondi Rescue lifeguard Terry McDermott, who has died of cancer, is pictured with his partner Joanna

RIP Terry. Thank you for being yourself. Thank you for your service. What a great man you were. May you rest in peace.’

Co-star Trent Maxwell also shared a touching tribute to Mr McDermott, thanking him for “teaching me the ropes of rescue.”

‘I’ll miss you mate, never a dull moment. You were a great Aquarius and always had great wisdom to share with the young guys. We have had great times together, you will be missed,” wrote Mr Maxwell.

“I send my deepest condolences to everyone at Bondi Rescue and to Terry’s family. We enjoyed watching him on the show, he always seemed like such a friendly man,” another person posted.

“Terry was a charismatic articulate character who always had a wonderful story to tell,” Sunshine Coast Lifeguards posted in tribute.

“He was a friend and colleague of many lifeguards across the country and actually known all over the world.”

