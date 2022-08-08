Bondi influencer Elle Ferguson gets branded a ‘sook’ and ‘boring wannabe’ after quitting The Block

Fans of The Block are in touch with Bondi influencer Elle Ferguson after she decided to quit the long-running Channel Nine series with her fiancé Joel Patfull two days after filming.

Just moments after Monday night’s episode aired, Elle, 36, was brutally murdered online by fans of the show, with some viewers calling the pair “sooks” and “boring wannabes.”

“Getting your 15 minutes of TV fame?” a fan wrote.

“You are a real ‘influencer,'” commented another cheekily.

“This season’s Tanya,” wrote a third, referring to last season’s Tanya Guccione, before another laughed: “Imagine leaving the block because of the toilet paper.”

“Weak loser,” another wrote furiously before commenting a second time, “You and your husband are nobody.”

“What a bunch of losers… Glad you’re gone. 12 weeks to see you would have broken my head,” said another.

‘Who do you influence? Perfect example of what not to do,’ another commented

“It seems like someone can’t take criticism. I think that explains why you left,” wrote another.

However, one fan was clearly going to miss the couple, writing, “I really loved your room, I wish we could see more of what you could do.”

It was billed as one of the most shocking moments in Australian reality TV history.

And on Monday, viewers finally got to see the moment Scott Cam told the stunned Blockheads that fellow contestants Elle Ferguson and Joel Patfull decided to leave the show.

During the episode, the host, 59, was sidelined by two executive producers who revealed that the glamorous influencers decided to leave after being on set for just 48 hours.

After hearing the amazing news, Scott informed the other contestants about Elle and Joel’s decision to leave.

“Last night I gave you all a chance – a way out – if you thought you couldn’t make it on the show that you could leave if you wanted to,” the smoking host began.

“I didn’t think anyone would pass up an opportunity like this, but I just found out Joel and Elle are on their way to the airport.”

He added: “They have left their show. They didn’t say goodbye, they didn’t say thank you for having us. They just left.’

“Apparently The Block is not in their name.”

Everyone else seemed shocked, and Sharon Johal said, “It was a bomb.”

“It got out of hand, we saw things in the media about Joel’s family, but we knew that happened before they got on The Block because he told us,” she said.

The couple reportedly left after Joel’s mother broke her coccyx and fractured her wrist during a fall at her Adelaide home.

After their departure, Elle shared a photo on Instagram of the couple’s suitcases at Melbourne Airport.

“Wherever you are in the world, whatever you do, family always comes first,” she captioned the photo.

But Scott has since disputed the reason for their departure, insisting that they not tell the producer about the AFL star’s ailing mother before fleeing the series’ set.

Last week, he told The Kyle and Jackie O Show that The Block would have been willing to temporarily halt production to allow for the couple’s visit to Joel’s mother had they been made aware of the situation.

“They didn’t mention the sick mother to us. If they had told us to visit my mother, of course family comes first. We would have flown and flown them back to Adelaide,” said the old host.

“They spoke to our producer and said they’ve decided that The Block isn’t on the brand for them. It was chaos.’

Scott went on to say that Elle also insisted on bringing “a lot of designer outfits” for filming, despite a strict dress code.

‘You have to wear the signalling’ [workwear] and the boots [Elle] had a lot of outfits there ready to go,” he said.

Scott said earlier at the Logie Awards that giving up the competition so quickly was ‘unAustralian’ and ‘p**s poor’ for Elle and Joel.

He told TV Tonight: “We had a 48-hour challenge to pick the house you get and they got smaller and smaller after 48 hours. It’s something that has never happened before.

“Forty-five thousand people have signed up to be on The Block and win life-changing money. These guys kept going and just couldn’t keep up with the pace after 48 hours,” he continued.

‘Which to me is a bit unAustralian! Try it! It’s p**s bad.’

Scott allegedly told the other contestants that Elle and Joel were leaving because the renovation show wasn’t “on brand” for them as Bondi influencers.

He also said they had complained ‘the toilet paper was too scratchy’.

According to reports at the time, they initially tried to stay on the show but left after they “couldn’t get a definitive answer” from producers as to whether Joel could “come and go” from the construction site in Gisborne to his ailing mother in Adelaide. .

However, The Block’s executive producer, Julian Cress, has also disputed this, telling the Herald Sun that Joel and Elle “never” made such a request.

Mr Cress added that The Block is always willing to accommodate teams during family emergencies, and once shut down production for an entire week in 2013 when the mother of one of the contestants became ill.