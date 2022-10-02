Bondi to Coogee walk: Jesse’s Place to be shut down after neighbors complain to Randwick Council

Sydneysiders have rallied around a 12-year-old boy whose thriving business has been cruelly shut down after grumpy locals complained.

Hailed as Coogee’s ‘youngest retail entrepreneur’, Jesse Lane has enjoyed a roaring trade selling cold drinks, bug repellants, dog treats and sunscreen out of a tent outside his home in Sydney’s eastern suburbs to people walking the hugely popular Bondi to Coogee- hiking.

The 12-year-old started selling herbs in an ‘honesty box’ around 18 months ago, but has since diversified his product range and now even accepts card payments.

But this week Randwick Council voted to reject Jesse’s official trade application after receiving two complaints from neighbors who said he should not be allowed to use public land to make money.

The complaints came after the council warned that ‘Jesse’s Shop’ could be closed for good if the 12-year-old did not secure insurance.

Not one to give up, Jesse took out an insurance plan and submitted an official trade application – which has now, after months of anticipation, been rejected.

With the future of Jesse’s Shop hanging in the balance, up to 6000 locals have signed a petition in support of the popular barber shop.

On the ‘Coogee Local Loop’ Facebook group, locals have heaped praise on the ‘impressive’ 12-year-old and urged others to get behind the shop.

‘If you happen to pass young Jesse at the top of Dunningham Reserve, who at weekends and school holidays is just trying to make some pocket money selling drinks, dog treats and sun cream, please stop and sign his autograph. He’s not in anyone’s way or bothering anyone, said the original poster.

‘He is also a very polite and respectful young man. Looks like there’s already been a complaint from a few naysayers to get him moved on!

‘To them I say, get a life, leave the child alone, and how about you complain about the reckless with their dogs on a leash instead!’

One woman said she had seen one of Jesse’s neighbors ‘being a turn – said he was out late at night on a school night in the summer’.

‘I was walking by one night and his mother (I think) was helping him pack and he kept offering things to passers-by and I heard her tell him that’s enough and to come home now. So I don’t think it’s the parents “overworking” him,’ wrote another.

‘I think he is a fantastic little entrepreneur, but the thought has crossed my mind that he is there a lot.’

On the ‘Coogee Local Loop’ Facebook page, locals heaped praise on the ‘impressive’ 12-year-old and urged others to sign the petition (pictured, Bondi to Coogee walk)

‘He is a great boy and very polite and enterprising. Very impressive work ethic. We should be applauding him, not complaining,’ wrote another fan.

Another local said she had asked Jesse what he used the money for.

“He’s saving for his future, he said, to buy a car and stuff. Very bright boy. I hope he continues to do well,” she commented.

‘He has inspired my son, who is nine years old with ADHD and wants to do what he does. We need more children like him, said another mother.

‘We should reward this kind of entrepreneurial spirit, not frown upon it. I love to see his shop. I wish he was allowed to sell cold beer, added one local.

Peter Lane, Jesse’s father, said the majority of locals were happy with the arrangement.

Peter Lane, Jesse’s father, said the majority of locals were happy with the arrangement and that his son was a very “determined little kid” (pictured, Coogee Beach)

“He’s a very determined little kid,” said Mr. Borrow Sydney Morning Herald.

‘He loves catching up with the regulars and he knows their dogs.’

A spokesperson for Randwick Council said publication councilors had become aware that Jesse was running a “mini-shop” in late 2021.

They said the council had “received a number of complaints from people concerned about the precedent of commercialization of the park as well as concerns about the safety and welfare of a young boy shopping and handling money in a public place”.

“While we admire the young man’s innovation and entrepreneurial spirit, there are restrictions on commercial operations in public parks,” they said.

