Bondi Beach swimmer taken to hospital after teen swallowed Bluebottle on Christmas Day

A young beachgoer has been rushed to hospital after swallowing a bluebottle during a dive at a packed Bondi Beach in Sydney on Christmas Day.

It’s unclear how the sea creature known for its nasty sting got into the 18-year-old man’s mouth, but he returned to shore where he was treated by lifeguards and paramedics.

He was then taken by ambulance to St. Vincent’s Hospital, where his condition remains a mystery.

An 18-year-old man has been rushed to hospital after accidentally swallowing a bluebottle while swimming (stock image)

The teen was at a packed Bondi Beach (pictured) in Sydney on Christmas Day when he accidentally ate the underwater creature

Daily Mail Australia contacted NSW Ambulance, who had no further details on the teenager’s condition.

Bluebottles are found all over Australia and can cause severe pain to those who accidentally get wrapped in their tentacles.

Most people will know if they’ve been on the receiving end of a bluebottle because their bodies come up in big red welts.

Although deaths are very rare, some people may develop allergy symptoms, including shortness of breath.

Those who have been stung are advised to place the affected area in hot water and remove any stingers left over.

The Christmas Day emergency for teens came as tens of thousands of Bondi Beach packed for the holiday, with sunny skies and warm weather making for an idyllic day on the sand.