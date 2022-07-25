Bombshell ‘sting’ phone tap between Smart Cleanse heiress and boy, 14, in alleged drunken sex acts

Celebrity guru and heiress Savannah Daisley has been taped on a secret wiretap as she tries to silence the 14-year-old boy she allegedly raped, police say.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kerry-Ann McKinnon told the local Downing Center court on Monday that the secret phone call was recorded the same day Ms Daisley was arrested, just over three weeks after he told his mother about the alleged sexual acts in June. .

The police sting came just over a year after officers claimed Mrs Daisley had drunken sex with the teen four times in one day.

“This was not a spontaneous action. There have been some disclosures about feelings beforehand,” said Sergeant McKinnon, describing the call, which cannot be released under a suppression order.

“There are also excuses. She… tries to shift the blame.

“She suggests it was mutual… and what the possible consequences will be.

“She feels guilty for tripping this kid. Reminds the child of what the agreement was regarding keeping it secret.

“Put it in some sort of story-like, fairytale-like situation… how it will disappear and never come back.”

Savannah Daisley was secretly recorded in a police wiretapping while talking to the 14-year-old boy she allegedly had sex with four times and tried to silence him, officers say

Daisley looked glamorous in her prison green, despite having spent a month in the Silverwater Women’s prison (above a cell in the Silverwater Remand prison in NSW) since her arrest following the police sting operation

Magistrate Alison Viney said Ms Daisley, who had “regularly blacked out from the alcohol she had consumed,” said in the phone call that the alleged acts “should be confined to the depths of the ocean in a coffin.”

Ms Viney described the tapped call as “a very disturbing phone call” made on June 27 this year, the same day police successfully applied for a wiretapping warrant and the boy called Ms Daisley.

Police allege that the Instagram influencer and the boy had sex four times over a 24-hour period starting at 5 p.m. on May 19, 2021.

The appeal was made when Daisley, 45, filed for bail Monday afternoon after being taken into custody last month charged with four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

Though she looked glamorous despite wearing prison green, Ms. Daisley also seemed tense and anxious when her attorney Gabrielle Bashir made a desperate attempt to get her out on bail, citing her “deteriorating” mental health behind bars in the worst possible way. Australia women’s prison.

Ms Bashir said Ms Daisley, who is incarcerated at the Silverwater Women’s Correctional Center in Sydney’s west, risks losing “millions of dollars” to her business while incarcerated.

The founder of Smart Cleanse, who promotes her 14-day detox programs internationally with celebrity endorsements, is currently “rebranding” a product and her parents have significant investments in the company that are now at risk.

Ms Bashir told the court on Monday that Ms Daisley’s mother has ovarian cancer and her family will offer $100,000 as bail if she is released on bail.

Smart Cleanse founder Savannah Daisley (pictured) has successfully applied for bail after spending the past four weeks behind bars

Gabrielle Bashir told the court that in an earlier failed bail application earlier this month, a magistrate had been incorrectly informed that the alleged offenses carried a maximum sentence of 14 years, when it was only 12 years.

She argued that Ms. Daisley had “deteriorating mental health in custody,” that she would appear in an AVO case against her ex-partner James Wallis, and that further jail time represented a “substantial financial deterrent” to her “million dollar” welfare business. ‘. ‘.

Mrs Daisley’s father, famed horse breeder Ross Daisley who rode the famed thoroughbred Choisir at Royal Ascot, was in court Monday for his daughter’s hearing.

He previously offered to pay $10,000 bail to release his daughter.

Savannah Daisley has been charged with four cases of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 14 and 16

Horse breeder Ross Daisley (pictured with Savannah in 1993) was at his daughter’s court hearing Monday and has pledged $100,000 bail for her release

Pictured: The view of Sydney Harbor from Daisley’s $10 million home on Sydney’s lower north coast

Ms. Daisley is a successful entrepreneur and founder of Smart Cleanse – a 14-day program of capsules and powers that promise to detoxify clients’ bodies, eliminate stress, shed pounds and ‘anti-aging’.

Ms Daisley’s products are now being sold across Australia after she struck deals with pharmacy giant Priceline in 2018 and supplement giant Mr Vitamin in 2020.

She launched the company in 2014 and quickly attracted a celebrity including: Neighbors star Jodi Gordon, who appeared in a video testimonial for Smart Cleanse in June 2021 — calling the program her “health and beauty secret.”

Daisley normally lives in a $10 million waterfront mansion 20 miles away from Silverwater Prison on the city’s lower north shore.

Magistrate Viney told Ms Daisley that she was not the only person in prison who felt they could cope better with mental health issues if they were released.

“In courtroom after courtroom is an extremely large number of people with enormously complex needs after a lifetime of trauma,” said Ms. Viney.

“The reality is that if this were taken as a given, the system would collapse and everyone would be released.”

However, she decided to release Ms Daisley on bail, under strict conditions, which included surrendering her passport and having no contact with the alleged teenage victim or other witnesses.

Mrs Daisley’s father burst into applause in court when bail was awarded to his daughter, who shed a few tears and thanked the magistrate.

Mrs. Daisley will have to live with her parents and report to Moss Vale Police Station while awaiting trial for child sex crimes.

Sergeant McKinnon said prosecutors had a “very strong case,” coupled with the intercepted phone call, which could put Ms Daisley in jail for any alleged offense for up to 12 years.