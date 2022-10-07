Bombshell new book claims 'dashing' Duke of Sussex was turning into a 'seedy old roué' before Meghan

A new bombshell book has claimed that Prince Harry was turning into a “shady old roué” before he started dating Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, was also ‘quite a wild boy’ and had a reputation as a party prince after a decade in the military, according to new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown.

That includes Prince allegedly playing air guitar naked with a pool cue at Encore at the Wynn Las Vegas hotel in August 2012.

But the book says Harry has now put that life behind him and is enjoying life in California with Meghan and their two young children Archie, three, and Lilibet, who was born last June.

Written by Valentine Low, it also details how Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton was appointed Harry and brother William’s part-time private secretary before they became full-time royals, The mirror reports.

He had to “steer a course through life” for the young royals, although this was “more complex” for Harry.

Low says: ‘The younger prince was a dashing figure who flew an Apache helicopter and was heavily involved in the field of children’s health with charities such as Well Child. But he also used to be quite a wild boy.

‘When Harry was young it was easy to forgive him, his transgressions. But at what point does a wild boy become a seedy old roué?

‘At the time it was nothing to worry about: just something to keep an eye on.

“Eventually, of course, the problem would resolve itself, but not in a way that Lowther-Pinkerton or anyone else imagined.

‘The wild boy died the day Harry met Meghan Markle.’

Published yesterday, the book’s publication comes amid claims that anxious royal staff reported “feeling sick” before attending work with the Sussexes.

Mr. Low, a Times royal correspondent, made the claims during an appearance on Good Morning Britain to promote the book.

The book claims a ‘paranoid’ Prince Harry would carry out ‘loyalty tests’ on Palace staff to check if they were still ‘fighting for him’.

Sir. Low also said the Duke of Sussex would be looking for signs of what he called the “palace syndrome”, which showed staff had become “institutionalised” in the royal household.

He claims the prince identified one ‘key symptom’ as ‘giving in to the media’, something he claims the royal had been ‘obsessed with’ even before he met Meghan Markle.

On Good Morning Britain, Mr Low addressed claims that royal staff who had worked with the Sussexes during their time as frontline royals had formed a group called the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’.

The claim was made in his new book, citing royal sources who also claimed staff members labeled Meghan a ‘narcissistic sociopath’ and repeatedly said they felt they were being ‘played’.

Asked by Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid if staff had set up a ‘group’ called the ‘Sussex Survivors’ Club’, he replied: ‘Absolutely, yes.’

Mrs Reid replied: ‘What did they survive?’. Sir. Low said: ‘I think it was a very difficult experience for some of them.

‘As I revealed last year, there were allegations that Meghan bullied staff. People talked to me about people being completely devastated.

“I’ve heard people at the time, faced with a possible meeting with Meghan, say things like ‘I feel sick’ or ‘I’m shaking’ – extraordinary things for an employee to say about the prospect of seeing their employer in a half-hour.’

But Mr Low said there was a way the courtiers were somehow responsible for the couple’s ugly ‘Megxit’ separation from frontline royal duties in January 2020.

He said: ‘There is a way in which the courts are to blame. So the people around them did their best, they were people who believed in Harry and Meghan and they wanted to help.

“But there were signs early on, in the first year or so of their marriage, there were signs of how unhappy Harry and Meghan were.

‘And nobody did anything about it. No one took it up, no one noticed it, and there were no major discussions with the leading courtiers in the institution.’

However, he concluded that he did not think it ‘would have made any difference’.

He added: “(Because) what Harry and Meghan wanted and what the royal family, what the Queen felt able to give, I don’t think there’s ever been a venue.”

Sir. Low also spoke to Good Morning Britain about claims that Prince Harry had carried out “loyalty tests” on staff.

Sir. Low said: ‘This was in the making for a long time – before Meghan. Harry had this obsession with the media. He was so very unhappy.’

An excerpt from his book reads: ‘He would use this phrase all the time, the ‘palace syndrome’, when you won’t fight the battles he wants because you’ve been institutionalized.

‘Giving in to the media was a key symptom of whether one had developed it.

‘It was a constant test of loyalty: ‘Will you protect me? Or have you just become one of those who won’t fight for me?’ It was exhausting.’

Low has claimed that things only got worse when he started dating the Duchess.

He writes in his new book: ‘Harry’s obsession with the media; his sense of frustration that he did not achieve all that he could; his distrust of the courtiers of the other households; his own staff’s constant loyalty tests: all of this was there before Meghan arrived on the scene.

‘But after she showed up, it would get significantly worse.’