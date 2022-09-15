Bombers legend Tim Watson says James Hird brings too much baggage as Essendon legend craves return

James Hird has been interviewed for the vacant job as Essendon AFL head coach after officially throwing his hat in the ring – and he impressed the roster panel with a sign that he could return to the helm of the Bombers in weeks.

Seven years after quitting his first stint with the Bombers, in the wake of the club’s disastrous supplements saga, Hird has raised his hand for a second attempt at leading the club where he was a championship player.

He was reportedly interviewed on Wednesday by Essendon’s coaching selection panel, which is headed by football boss Josh Mahoney and includes Robert Walls and Jordan Lewis.

Essendon wants to announce the new coach shortly after the grand final on September 24.

Hird (pictured celebrating Essendon’s 150th anniversary match against Carlton in June) impressed the judges during his job interview on Wednesday

The Bombers legend last coached the squad in 2015 (pictured) after being banned for the 2014 season for his role in the club’s infamous drug scandal

Lewis revealed that the candidates made a good impression on the panelists.

“I think all panelists were very impressed with the presentations,” he said.

‘I have never been involved in such a presentation or setting, for me it was intriguing and very enlightening.

“The way today’s coaches think about football and the way it should be played should encourage not only Essendon but the rest of the league.”

Hird took the helm in 2010, but was suspended for the 2014 season for discrediting the game for his role in the drug saga, which later led to the suspension of 34 players.

He returned to the club after the 2014 season, but resigned in August 2015 with a final record of 41 wins, 42 losses and one draw.

Working at GWS this year, first as a leadership advisor, then as an assistant coach, Hird has had minimal involvement in AFL circles since he left Essendon.

Recorded in an interview before the Bombers fired Ben Rutten last month, Hird left the door ajar on a return to coaching.

Hird’s most recent coaching stint was with the GWS Giants (pictured), where he was a highly regarded assistant

Whoever gets the role of Essendon has a huge job ahead of him after the club’s struggle in 2022 cost ex-coach Ben Rutten (pictured) his job

‘There are many elements left’ [coaching] I like it,” Hird told the Howie Games podcast.

‘Six weeks ago I was asked by the CEO of a football club if I wanted to be a coach – not his club – but if I would like to coach again.

“I would have to have family considerations to do it.

“I love the fact that you go deep into it and work with young people to create something really, really special and you create a great team environment.”

The Bombers tried but failed to lure North Melbourne coach Alastair Clarkson, leading to Rutten’s resignation.

Melbourne assistant Adem Yze is a contender, while former Adelaide coach and Sydney assistant Don Pyke and ex-North Melbourne mentor Brad Scott have been linked to the role.

Ex-GWS boss Leon Cameron and former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon have withdrawn from the trial.