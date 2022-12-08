Bomb Like Scathing Letter Sent To Police In Brittany Higgins, Bruce Lehrmann Case Revealed

Brittany Higgins felt ‘harassed’ by investigators, ACT Director of Public Prosecutions said in explosive letter

An explosive letter has surfaced that the lead prosecutor in the Bruce Lehrmann case sent to police accusing detectives of “interfering” and claiming Brittany Higgins felt “harassed” by investigators.

Details of the letter, in which ACT Public Prosecution Director Shane Drumgold SC criticizes police over the high-profile politically charged affair, came to light after a Freedom Act request of information submitted by Australian Guardian.

In the letter, Mr. Drumgold makes the extraordinary claim that the ACT Police carried out “a very clear campaign to pressure him” not to prosecute Mr. Lehrmann.

Drumgold also alleged that the police were “clearly aligned with the successful defense” of the defendant and had exerted “improper interference” in the matter.

In the letter, Drumgold also claimed that Ms Higgins was intimidated by detectives into “discontinuing the case”.

“The complainant has long expressed concern that during the investigative phase she also felt intimidated by the police, who felt they were pressuring her to drop the complaint,” Drumgold wrote.

Shane Drumgold SC made the extraordinary claim that the police conducted “a very clear campaign to pressure him” not to prosecute Mr. Lehrmann

Mr. Drumgold wrote to the ACT’s top policeman stating that the police were determined to prove the case of Bruce Lehrmann’s defense right and to have the prosecution collapse.

“This is a remark corroborated by at least two of his support people,” he wrote, according to the Guardian account.

“While this is a matter for her to raise directly with AFP, it is relevant for our purposes as it affected the trial process as she came forward as very eager to deal with the police or by extension the DPP.”

Bruce Lehrmann pleaded not guilty to a charge of non-consensual sex with Brittany Higgins in 2019.

He faced a 12-day trial in the ACT High Court before the matter went off the rails for jury misconduct in October.

Lehrmann has always denied any sexual activity between him and Mrs. Higgins. With a new trial next February already abandoned, he maintains the presumption of innocence.

Drumgold’s letter, alleging that police had a “strong desire” that the matter not go forward, was sent to ACT Police Chief Deputy Commissioner Neil Gaughan on 1 November, a day after he the trial was aborted.

A juror had brought outside material, a magazine article on sexual assault, into the jury room during deliberations.

The letter bomb sent by Mr Drumgold to the ACT’s chief police officer, Neil Gaughan (above), called for an inquiry into police conduct during the investigation into Ms Higgins’ alleged rape and during the trial.

Mr Drumgold (above with ACT DPP’s Skye Jerome during the trial) alleged that key members of the police force “have had a strong wish that this matter not proceed with the charges”.

Brittany Higgins (above on her birthday this week) checked into a mental health clinic in Queensland last week. She spent her 28th birthday there on Wednesday.

Drumgold announced last week that he had made the decision not to pursue the prosecution of Lehrmann as Ms Higgins was taken to a hospital mental health ward, where she turned 28 this week.

However, Drumgold said he was steadfast in his belief that there was a “reasonable” chance that Lehrmann would be convicted at trial.

His comments led a senior criminal lawyer, Peter Woodhouse, managing partner of Aulich’s lawyers, to call for Drumgold’s resignation.

Woodhouse argued that Drumgold’s opinion on the case is not shared outside of his office.

“It seems the ACT system is irreparably damaged and there is only one way to quickly fix it and restore public faith in the ACT criminal justice system,” Woodhouse told The Weekend Australian, before calling on him to resign.

Comments were requested from the ACT DPP on Mr. Woodhouse’s resignation call.

Woodhouse’s firm has been at odds with the DPP, with a partner, Ben Aulich, charged with a money laundering offense earlier this year.