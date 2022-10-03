Bolsonaro’s son accuses pollsters of interfering in Brazilian election

Supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro are seeking an investigation into Sunday’s election after he rigged the polls and forced the race into a runoff, according to his son.

Eduardo Bolsonaro credited a video message from Donald Trump with helping his father within five points of leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

And he said Brazilians expect Trump to return to the White House.

But he reserved particular anger for polls that had given Lula as much as a double-digit lead, which he said may have led some supporters to vote for other candidates.

“We don’t think they got it wrong by mistake or science,” he told DailyMail.com.

‘They were wrong because they are trying to influence the election.’

The highly polarized election will determine whether the country returns a leftist to lead the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the hard-right incumbent in office for another four years.

Da Silva came close to an absolute majority with 48.4 percent of the vote to Bolsonaro’s 43.2 percent.

President Jair Bolsonaro confounded expectations by narrowly losing to leftist challenger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Sunday’s Brazilian election

The president’s son Eduardo, who is also a member of the Chamber of Deputies, said the result showed that pollsters had not just been wrong, but had actively tried to influence the outcome.

Eduardo Bolsonaro also praised an endorsement video recorded by Trump on his private jet on Saturday night, which he said had an important impact on the outcome

But it is enough to suggest that the right-wing wave he rode to the presidency in 2019 remains a force and has his backers believing he can tally the votes of eliminated candidates, giving him a path to victory in the October 30 showdown.

And his son said Trump’s influence showed the former president remained a major force in international politics.

Trump recorded a video endorsement as his private jet taxied ready to take off from Michigan after a rally Saturday night.

“To the people of Brazil, you have a great opportunity to re-elect a great leader, a great man, one of the great presidents of any country in the world – President Bolsonaro,” Trump said.

‘He has done an absolutely incredible job with your economy, with your country. He is respected by everyone throughout the world.’

Eduardo Bolsonaro said the video had gone viral after being posted on his father’s Instagram account.

Bolsonaro visited Trump’s White House in March 2019

Bolsonaro presented Trump with a Brazilian soccer jersey during that visit

A year late, Bolsonaro joined Trump and officials from both sides for a working dinner at Mar-a-Lago. Eduardo Bolsonaro can be seen on the left in the picture

“The video was incredible,” he said, adding that it had attracted more than 100,000 comments.

‘It was by far number one when you talk about foreign support for President Bolsonaro.’

He rejected claims by Trump’s opponents that the former president’s influence was waning.

“I don’t think so,” he said.

‘You have a great expectation for Brazilians here that he will again become the president of the United States. So his status is not the status of an ordinary politician’.

Bolsonaro was a frequent visitor to Trump’s White House and Mar-A-Lago, the former president’s Florida home.

Both the Brazilian president and his son are pictured in the former president’s book, ‘Our Journey Together’.

Bolsonaro has at times followed Trump’s playbook, invoking his nationalist rhetoric, downplaying concerns about COVID-19 and claiming — without citing evidence — that electronic voting machines are vulnerable to fraud.

He has not disputed the result of Sunday’s vote.

But his son said they were collecting signatures to start a congressional investigation.

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva poses upon arrival to vote in his stronghold of Sao Paulo

Supporters of former president and presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva celebrated as the partial results of the Brazilian election were announced

At the same time, supporters celebrated that the Brazilian president also celebrated the better-than-expected performance in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday

He said the results for other candidates from Bolsonaro’s liberal party were better than the president’s.

“When you look at the votes for the president, very strangely, you didn’t see the same results for Bolsanaro, which means you have some people who vote for our candidates for governor who vote for Lula for president,” he said.

But he was confident that the second round would go their way, with many municipal elections already completed.

“It is very common for the local politician, when he is a candidate, to pay for buses to bring their constituents,” he said.

‘We don’t think they will do this again.

‘At the same time, we think our people will be more excited.’