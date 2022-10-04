Bolsonaro, Lula fight for endorsements before Brazil runoff

SAO PAULO (AP) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva began bringing centrist allies into their camps on Tuesday, two days after the vote in Latin America’s largest democracy pushed rivals to a second round. sent on October 30.

Da Silva, a leftist commonly known as Lula who was president from 2003 to 2010, led Sunday’s first round with 48% of the vote. The far-right Bolsonaro got 43%.

The two men are the most loved and most hated political figures in Brazil, leading many politicians to announce that they will vote for neither.

Da Silva received a half-hearted endorsement of fourth-place centre-left candidate Ciro Gomes, who was once a key ally. Gomes, who had 3% of the vote, said in a video that he was following his Labor Democratic party’s decision to give his support to the left-wing leader.

“Under these circumstances,[voting da Silva]is the last resort,” said Gomes, who did not name the former president in the video.

Bolsonaro received the approval of three state governors in southeastern Brazil, the country’s richest and most populous region: Romeu Zema in Minas Gerais and Claudio Castro in Rio de Janeiro, both re-elected Sunday, and Rodrigo Garcia in Sao Paulo, who failed in his bid.

Zema and Castro have supported Bolsonaro in the past but had been largely silent about the presidential race this year. Garcia, who inherited the governorship of Sao Paulo in March after Joao Doria stepped down, did not comment on the presidential race until Tuesday.

Thomas Traumann, a political analyst, said Bolsonaro received a boost from the approvals he received Tuesday, but da Silva could level the playing field if Senator Simone Tebet joins his campaign. Tebet, an outspoken critic of Bolsonaro, received 4% of the vote on Sunday, finishing third out of 11 candidates.

“She can make a difference if the campaign is less about the Workers’ Party and more about a coalition,” Traumann said. “Bolsonaro will have government machines in three states that are very influential. If the Workers’ Party doesn’t respond, they’re giving Bolsonaro a chance to win.”

The once-powerful center-right Brazilian Social Democratic Party said it would not support either candidate for the second round and would allow its members to choose for themselves.

Some senior members of the party have endorsed da Silva, such as Senator Tasso Jereissatti and former Foreign Minister Aloysio Nunes. But some younger party members have sided with Bolsonaro, such as federal lawmaker Lucas Redecker.

Bolsonaro told supporters in the capital Brasilia that he expects to close his 6 million vote gap by campaigning hard in the southeast.

