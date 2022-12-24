Boland retains his place as Australia Eye Series winner

Big picture
It’s every cricketer’s Christmas dream: a test match on the ‘G, in front of a big crowd. Although Australia’s players experience this every year, it will be the first time for everyone on this South African squad to perform at this iconic event.
In the following years, Cricket South Africa tried to keep their team at home during the holidays – a reasonable plan as it is also peak summer in South Africa, but much less successful than in Australia. None of the three venues CSA has tried to host the Boxing Day Test – St George’s Park, Kingsmead and SuperSport Park – have ever been as crowded or as intimidating as the MCG.
Form guide
Australia WWWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)
South Africa LLLWW
In the spotlight
David Warner will be capped for the 100th time in the MCG, an opportunity that may have seemed unlikely when he made his debut in 2011 due to his reputation as a white ball basher, and even more unlikely after his last series against South Africa, in 2018. He is one of the most daring players of Australia, on and off the pitch, and heads to this important milestone without much form. Since he scored his last hundred January 2020Warner has played 15 tests, scored 678 runs, including two nineties and a 50, and averaged 26.07. In 2022 he averages just 20.61, and there are questions about how much longer he will continue to play the longest format. The answer may come to the MCG.
Team news
Pat Cummins confirmed the XI on Christmas Day with his hometown cult hero Scott Boland retaining his place. A tough call was actually avoided when Josh Hazlewood himself called that he wasn’t quite ready for a return after his side strain.
Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland
South Africa had completed their XI on Christmas Eve, but the only thing they wanted to give away was that changes would be made to the line-up, not the team composition. That means they go ahead with a 6-5 split, allowing all four Specialized quicks and the spinner to enter the field and not be drawn to extend their lineup under fire. If there is a change, it is likely in the top three where Rassie van der Dussen, returning from a broken finger in Brisbane, could make way for Theunis de Bruyn.
South Africa (possibly): 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee, 3 Rassie van der Dussen/Theunis de Bruyn 4 Temba Bavuma, 5 Khaya Zondo, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada , 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi
Location and conditions
The Gabba received a below-average rating for extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement and inconsistent bounce, and the MCG produced a low-scoring test last year. So, what are the chances of another bowler-friendly surface? Less than you might think, it seems. The general consensus is that this MCG pitch will fare a little less than its avatar for 2021, with both teams hoping it will deliver a good battle between bat and ball. Two days before the test, South African speed demon Anrich Nortje said he expected good pace and bounce, but not as much lateral movement as Brisbane.
The test is set to start in hot and humid conditions. Melbourne is expected to reach 32 and 36 degrees on days one and two, with the possibility of some showers on opening morning, before a wetter third day will give way to cooler temperatures on the final two days.
Statistics and tidbits
Quotes
“There would have been a part of everyone that would have felt a little sad if Scott had missed it.”
Pat Cummins on Scott Boland
“We’ll try to get lunch somewhere, but obviously it’s a PG rated lunch. If the game was on the 28th it might have been a little different.”
South Africa is keeping it clean this Christmas Day, says Dan Elgar
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo’s South Africa correspondent