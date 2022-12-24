Boland retains his place as Australia Eye Series winner

Big picture It’s every cricketer’s Christmas dream: a test match on the ‘G, in front of a big crowd. Although Australia’s players experience this every year, it will be the first time for everyone on this South African squad to perform at this iconic event.

None of them were part of the 2008 squad that stunned Australia and claimed South Africa’s post-takeover series victory in the country. But from what they’ve said in the run-up, almost all of them were awake in the wee hours of the morning, watching in amazement as a team that hadn’t been beaten in 28 home series since 1992 was razed to the ground. by JP Duminy and Dale Steyn.

In the following years, Cricket South Africa tried to keep their team at home during the holidays – a reasonable plan as it is also peak summer in South Africa, but much less successful than in Australia. None of the three venues CSA has tried to host the Boxing Day Test – St George’s Park, Kingsmead and SuperSport Park – have ever been as crowded or as intimidating as the MCG.

That last thought is something South Africa will have to guard against as they compete in what is a test they must win if they hope to retain the series, and their hopes of extending their winning streak in Australia to four consecutive series triumphs, living. If they are to stand a chance they will need significant improvements in the batting line-up which has been dismissed for less than 200 in their last six Test innings. They have spent the build up working on both technique and mentality and are upholding the mantra that if they can just give their “best in the world” – as Dean Elgar calls them – something to attack to defend, they will be in the running seat.

Australia’s bowlers won’t be comfortable being basically named second (or maybe even third) best and, having already rolled South Africa twice in Brisbane, will pull themselves out to challenge them again. On paper and experience, their batting is much stronger than South Africa’s and although they relied on one innings – Travis Head’s – to win the opening game, they are looking to score a second success this summer, well before heading to Sydney. . Australia has not lost a test series since December 2021 and has only lost one test in this WTC cycle.

South Africa’s hopes will once again rely on their bowling unit•Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Form guide

Australia WWWLW (last five completed matches, most recent first)

South Africa LLLWW

In the spotlight David Warner will be capped for the 100th time in the MCG, an opportunity that may have seemed unlikely when he made his debut in 2011 due to his reputation as a white ball basher, and even more unlikely after his last series against South Africa, in 2018. He is one of the most daring players of Australia, on and off the pitch, and heads to this important milestone without much form. Since he scored his last hundred January 2020Warner has played 15 tests, scored 678 runs, including two nineties and a 50, and averaged 26.07. In 2022 he averages just 20.61, and there are questions about how much longer he will continue to play the longest format. The answer may come to the MCG.

Given South Africa’s batting woes, it seems cruel to pick just one player Sarah Erwee should be eager to put in another meaningful score, especially after fellow openers Tony de Zorzi and Jordan Hermann piled up the runs in the domestic four-day competition at home. Erwee has failed to get past 26 in his last six innings, but has only scored one hundred and fifty in his eight Tests. That’s not such a bad return, especially given the conditions South Africa have played in, but he will know they dropped openers for less.

Can Scott Boland tear up the MCG again?•Associated Press

Team news

Pat Cummins confirmed the XI on Christmas Day with his hometown cult hero Scott Boland retaining his place. A tough call was actually avoided when Josh Hazlewood himself called that he wasn’t quite ready for a return after his side strain.

Australia: 1 David Warner, 2 Usman Khawaja, 3 Marnus Labuschagne, 4 Steven Smith, 5 Travis Head, 6 Cameron Green, 7 Alex Carey (wk), 8 Pat Cummins (capt), 9 Mitchell Starc, 10 Nathan Lyon, 11 Scott Boland

South Africa had completed their XI on Christmas Eve, but the only thing they wanted to give away was that changes would be made to the line-up, not the team composition. That means they go ahead with a 6-5 split, allowing all four Specialized quicks and the spinner to enter the field and not be drawn to extend their lineup under fire. If there is a change, it is likely in the top three where Rassie van der Dussen, returning from a broken finger in Brisbane, could make way for Theunis de Bruyn.

South Africa (possibly): 1 Dean Elgar (capt), 2 Sarel Erwee, 3 Rassie van der Dussen/Theunis de Bruyn 4 Temba Bavuma, 5 Khaya Zondo, 6 Kyle Verreynne (wk), 7 Marco Jansen, 8 Keshav Maharaj, 9 Kagiso Rabada , 10 Anrich Nortje, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Location and conditions The Gabba received a below-average rating for extra bounce and occasional excessive seam movement and inconsistent bounce, and the MCG produced a low-scoring test last year. So, what are the chances of another bowler-friendly surface? Less than you might think, it seems. The general consensus is that this MCG pitch will fare a little less than its avatar for 2021, with both teams hoping it will deliver a good battle between bat and ball. Two days before the test, South African speed demon Anrich Nortje said he expected good pace and bounce, but not as much lateral movement as Brisbane.

The test is set to start in hot and humid conditions. Melbourne is expected to reach 32 and 36 degrees on days one and two, with the possibility of some showers on opening morning, before a wetter third day will give way to cooler temperatures on the final two days.

Statistics and tidbits

Both Warner and Elgar are within sight of milestones having started their international careers at the Under-19 World Cup in 2006. Warner is 78 runs away from 8,000 Test runs to become the eighth Australia to reach the milestone, while Elgar needs 24 runs to reach 5000 test runs. He will be the eighth South African to arrive there.

Usman Khawaja needs 34 runs for 4000 in Tests

South Africa have played 12 Tests at the MCG, winning three. Since re-admission they have played five Tests at the venue and lost just two, with two draws and their famous win in 2008.

Quotes

“There would have been a part of everyone that would have felt a little sad if Scott had missed it.”

Pat Cummins on Scott Boland

“We’ll try to get lunch somewhere, but obviously it’s a PG rated lunch. If the game was on the 28th it might have been a little different.”

South Africa is keeping it clean this Christmas Day, says Dan Elgar