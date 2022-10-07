Boland quickly in the groove to earn Victoria healthy advantage

Victoria 310 (Sutherland 100, Harris 85, Grant 4-82) and 0 for 6 lead South Australia 230 (Head 76, Carey 70, Sutherland 4-45, Boland 4-60) with 86 runs

Test cult figure Scott Boland looks set to maintain last season’s momentum after taking a wicket with his second ball of the first-class season.

Boland was a key figure as he led Victoria to a dominant position midway through the Sheffield Shield game against South Australia in Adelaide.

Victoria ended a rain-stricken day two at Karen Rolton Oval with an 86-run lead after knocking out South Australia for 230 late in the day.

Boland grabbed three top order scalps in a 4 for 60 catch, while Will Sutherland made progress through the middle and lower order numbers for 4 for 45.

SA captain Travis Head and wicketkeeper Alex Carey kept the innings together with the Test pair both contributing half a century. Head made 76 in a knock of 136 balls, while Carey’s 70 came from 102 deliveries in a score of 87 runs for the fifth wicket.

It was a much needed recovery for the home side, who continued to falter after Boland’s early impact at 3 for 30.

Boland took care of reliable opener Jake Weatherald in the second ball of the innings to offer a simple catch on gully. The quick test had numbers of 3 for 24 from 12 overs and had also knocked over Henry Hunt and Jake Carder in his opening spell.

Allrounder Sutherland collected the other top order wicket to fall by sacking Jake Lehmann for 28. It was another successful day for Sutherland who reached his first first-class century on day one.

Boland even hurt South Australia with the bat adding 50 for the last wicket in concert with No 11 Jon Holland.