Boland quickly in the groove to earn Victoria healthy advantage
Victoria 310 (Sutherland 100, Harris 85, Grant 4-82) and 0 for 6 lead South Australia 230 (Head 76, Carey 70, Sutherland 4-45, Boland 4-60) with 86 runs
Boland was a key figure as he led Victoria to a dominant position midway through the Sheffield Shield game against South Australia in Adelaide.
Victoria ended a rain-stricken day two at Karen Rolton Oval with an 86-run lead after knocking out South Australia for 230 late in the day.
It was a much needed recovery for the home side, who continued to falter after Boland’s early impact at 3 for 30.
Boland took care of reliable opener Jake Weatherald in the second ball of the innings to offer a simple catch on gully. The quick test had numbers of 3 for 24 from 12 overs and had also knocked over Henry Hunt and Jake Carder in his opening spell.
Allrounder Sutherland collected the other top order wicket to fall by sacking Jake Lehmann for 28. It was another successful day for Sutherland who reached his first first-class century on day one.
Boland even hurt South Australia with the bat adding 50 for the last wicket in concert with No 11 Jon Holland.
Victoria resumed at 9 for 264, but Boland (24 not out) and Holland (28) lifted the visitors to 310. SA pacman David Grant eventually ended the home side’s pain, collecting his side’s best marks.