Boise’s police chief will NOT be charged after was accused of breaking fellow officer’s neck

The Boise, Idaho police chief will not be charged after a colleague accused him of breaking his neck by grabbing him and demonstrating detention techniques without warning.

In a unlawful actRush said Lee grabbed the back of his neck without warning and then hit him on the forehead, knocking his head back and damaging his cervical vertebrae, ultimately requiring surgical repair.

But in a statement last week, Clearwater County Prosecutor Clayne Tyler said he was advising against criminal investigation into the case, saying, “I believe this investigation has been pushed to the limit.”

Records obtained by the Idaho statesman showed Tyler telling officials that while he felt there was a likely reason to charge Lee with a felony battery, he wasn’t sure he could prove the crime in court.

“This decision was not made lightly or without fear because it is truly a close call,” Tyler wrote in a letter to Idaho State Police Mayor Lauren McLean and Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts.

“I will note that this was a very difficult decision,” Tyler wrote, noting that he would reopen the case if more evidence becomes available.

Tyler’s letter stated that a medical examination of Rush’s injuries was inconclusive about the amount of force he used and that the type of injury he sustained “can manifest with light force or sometimes even without any recognizable traumatic event.”

Boise Police spokesman Haley Williams declined to comment and Lee declined to be interviewed.

Lee’s attorney Chuck Peterson previously said Rush’s claims are “completely false.”

In April, Rush filed a tort claim against the city and Boise police, saying Lee had caused him “serious and significant injuries.”

Under Idaho law, individuals seeking to sue government agencies must first file tort and allow the agency to respond.

According to the claim, the incident took place on October 12, 2021, during the morning roll call, while Rush was acting as a watch commander and delivering the daily briefing.

After Rush handed the briefing to Chief Lee and sat down, Lee started talking about neck braces, and according to the complaint, he yelled, “Hey Rush, come up.”

When Rush went back to the front of the room, Lee grabbed the back of his neck and forced him to bend over, lead him across the room and harass him into trying to get back up, the tort states.

After Lee released the hold, Rush got back up and Lee “immediately” hit him on the forehead and forced him to the ground, the indictment said, adding that Rush’s neck was “hyperstretched back and audibly cracked.”

Rush then returned to his seat for the briefing, but said subsequent medical examinations found multiple bulging discs in his neck and a “possible C5 anterior process avulsion fracture.”

The injured sergeant had to undergo surgery in January 2022 to repair the neck injuries, the tort says.

Rush is a 17-year veteran of the BPD currently assigned to the K9 unit.

Lee was named chief of police for Boise in 2020, after serving 20 years in Portland, Oregon, where he rose through the ranks from patrol officer to assistant chief.