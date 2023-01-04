Boho-style home in Zara, Tweed Valley is the perfect country hideaway with pools, bathtub and views

Advertisement

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

On the other side of the facade of an ordinary-looking home lies a dreamy rural retreat complete with two swimming pools, an open and airy family room, separate guest house and luxurious master suite, all tucked away in the middle of a pristine rainforest.

Perched atop a hill overlooking the lush landscape of the Tweed Valley, the boho-style hideaway is near the New South Wales/Queensland border, an hour and 10 minutes southeast of the Gold Coast.

Recycled wood, stone features, neutral tones, natural textures and rattan pendant lights give the main house a calm, earthy feel, while the expansive sundeck and plunge pools add a touch of luxury.

Behind a simple facade lies an incredibly dreamy home that makes for the ultimate rural escape. The luxurious retreat has two swimming pools, an open and airy family room, a separate guest house and a luxurious master suite

The boho-style hideaway sits atop a hill overlooking the lush landscape of the Tweed Valley and is just south of the New South Wales/Queensland border

The heart of the spectacular home is the open family room featuring a cozy living room with fireplace, rocking egg chairs, high, sloped ceilings, and expansive views of the leafy valley below.

The magnificent house is tucked away in the middle of a pristine rainforest, an hour and 10 minutes drive south east of the Gold Coast

The heart of the spectacular home is the open family room featuring a cozy living room with a wood-burning fireplace, rocking egg chairs, high, sloped ceilings, and expansive views of the leafy valley below.

A dining area sits beneath a huge server window that opens onto the wraparound porch, while natural light streams into the kitchen through the overhead skylight featuring smooth wood countertops, rustic wood cabinetry, and an adjoining outdoor bar.

The villa has four bedrooms, including the lavish master suite with an en-suite bathroom featuring an open shower, double sinks and a gray stone bathtub by a large picture window with scenic views over the lush rainforest below.

A dining area sits beneath a server window that opens onto the porch, while natural light streams into the kitchen through the overhead skylight featuring smooth wood countertops, rustic wood cabinetry, and an adjoining outdoor bar

The villa has four bedrooms, including the lavish master suite with an en-suite bathroom featuring an open shower, double sink vanity and a gray stone bathtub by a large picture window with scenic views over the lush rainforest below

A huge wooden deck wraps around the main house and features two magnesium concrete plunge pools, one of which is heated, while manicured gardens are filled with banana leaves and palm trees adding to the relaxing, tropical feel of the villa

Outside, a huge wooden deck encloses the main house with a covered sitting area, two magnesium concrete plunge pools, one of which is heated, a conservatory and steps leading down to a lawn and paved fire pit.

Manicured gardens with banana leaves and palm trees add to the relaxed, tropical feel of the villa, while the wilderness just outside the 142-acre estate features a series of rippling waterfalls, grazing meadows, and gently flowing creeks.

A three bedroom guest house of palatial proportions has a private kitchen, a modern kitchen, two bathrooms, a living room and a hot tub overlooking the forest.

A three-bedroom guesthouse of palatial proportions has its own kitchen, modern kitchen, two bathrooms, living room and hot tub overlooking the forest

The 142-acre estate also has sand pits and even a skating ramp. Beyond its boundaries lie a series of babbling waterfalls, grazing meadows and gently flowing creeks

The epic mansion last sold in September 2021 for nearly $2.6 million and has re-entered the market, but this time realtors have kept the asking price a secret

Other features of the incredible grounds include sandpits for kids to play in, two work sheds, and even a large skateboard ramp.

The epic mansion last sold in September 2021 for nearly $2.6 million and has re-entered the market, but this time realtors have kept the asking price a secret.

The main house underwent a massive renovation in 2021 to transform an aged brown brick home into the beautiful retreat it is today, retaining elements such as the wraparound porch.