Bogie shooting: Three people killed after mass shooting in Australian town

Three people have been shot dead and police are desperate for a gunman in a mass shooting in a remote site on Thursday morning.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach in the incident in Bogie, about 25 miles west of Bowen in the Whitsundays region of northern Queensland.

The incident, which took place around 9 a.m. and has been declared an emergency, is reportedly related to a property dispute.

The man who had been shot in the stomach made his way to another house, from which he could call the authorities.

A rescue helicopter has been dispatched to Bogie in rural Queensland after four people were injured in a shooting

According to the police, this was ‘some distance’ from where the shooting took place.

The injured man, who is in his thirties, was found in critical condition and was flown by rescue helicopter directly to Mackay Base Hospital.

A woman who works on Peter Delamothe Road, which connects Bogie to Bowen, told Daily Mail Australia she saw several police cars racing to the scene of the shooting.

“I saw at least three police cars while I was outside and then heard a few more sirens,” she said.

‘It’s usually not what you see. I immediately thought something bad had happened.’

It is clear that doctors and nurses with blood supplies and other medical supplies were sent from Bowen Hospital to Collinsville Hospital – the facility closest to the shooting – to assist.

Up to eight ambulances were reportedly dispatched from Rockhampton, Mackay and Townsville.

An emergency declaration was issued for the area around 11:30 a.m.

“Police are currently conducting emergency operations in the area and are asking the public and aircraft not to visit the indicated location,” the police said.

Elly Colls, who works at Opal Ridge Motel, told the Guardian she learned of the incident at about 11 a.m. when someone called to let them know that there had been “a bogie shooting.”

“You better lock the house,” she said. Because I don’t think [they] found him.’

Another local told the courier post the incident was related to a property dispute between two owners of two properties in the area.

He said it wasn’t the first time there had been a problem between those involved.

