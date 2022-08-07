Bogie shooting: Rural Queensland town at centre of shooting was found during a gold rush

The small community at the center of an alleged mass murder was founded during a gold rush and some residents – including accused gunman Darryl Young – believe they are sitting on a gold mine.

Bogie, the isolated place near Bowen in the inland Whitsunday region of Queensland, is home to about 200 people – just 37 families.

Locals in the close-knit community were shocked on Thursday to learn of an alleged mass shooting at a neighboring farm.

Maree and Mervyn Schwarz, along with Maree’s son Graham Tighe, had been found dead on their 29,000 acre, $10 million property.

The local Young has long been behind bars and accused of their murders.

Another son, Ross Tighe, was hit by a bullet in the stomach but is now up and about after a miraculous escape.

It was later determined that the photos of the gold had been pulled from a Google image search

Police assume the neighbors fell over the boundary lines of their adjacent properties.

Obviously, most lots in Bogie—which is less of a town than a single long, winding gravel road—have no strict boundary lines. Instead, there’s a little bit of give and take.

The Schwarz family purchased 29,000 acres of land adjacent to Young’s 7,700 acres estate in May 2021. They were the fifth owner of the land in 16 years.

Bogie was first settled in 1871 when a herdsman from a nearby station struck gold on what is now known as Normanby Road.

About 30 miners were on hand when the Normanby gold mine first opened. They worked around the country for the next 41 years, dreaming of hitting the jackpot.

A small town was even established, consisting of a hotel, a dairy, a bakery, three shops, two butchers and a blacksmith, as more gold beetles were lured to the area.

But the remoteness and unforgiving nature of the terrain made it too difficult to maintain.

Most left the city shortly after arriving in favor of more profitable gold mines.

However, some Bogie families still hope that the gold that was too hard to find 150 years ago will one day be unearthed on their properties.

In 2017, Young claimed on social media to have found huge chunks of gold on the Shannonvale Road site at the center of Thursday’s alleged mass shooting.

He shared several photos, including one with a hand holding 17 bits of gold and another with a huge lump of gold on Facebook with the caption: ‘I found some gold in Shannonvale this week after my exploration licenses were thrown away (sic)’.

“If this continues, it won’t work for long.”

It was later determined that the photos came from a generic Google image search.

It is unclear whether gold indeed remains in Bogie.

The single winding dirt road through Bogie is a terrifying drive at the best of times, locals say.

Every time they pass the unassuming turnoff on their way to Collinsville from Bowen, they are reminded of the tragic deaths.

A lone bouquet of flowers has been left on the corner of Peter Delemothe Road and Normanby Road – the only way in and out of the isolated place.

The 77km dirt road is a black spot for cell phones and the expansive space between the homes makes for a peaceful journey.

Warning signs line the first few buildings on the street. It said: ‘Do not enter’, ‘Retreat’ and ‘Entrance by invitation only’.

But even those faint signs of civilization disappear within 15 minutes and are replaced by the powerful smell of dung, herds of cattle and the strange kangaroo.

The Schwarz family property is about 70km along the narrow winding Normanby Road, strewn with rocks and gravel and fringed by dried up creeks.

Kangaroos and huge herds of cows alternate through the street and cross the road at their leisure, making for a nervous ride – especially on blind bends.

It’s easy to see why police said they faced “tough” conditions during the early stages of the investigation on Thursday.

Forced into uncharted territory, first responders had to scour the dried-up creek beds and overgrown terrain for clues.

After a lengthy search, the police were able to contact Young and four other employees who were taken for questioning.

Young was charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

He will face the Proserpine Magistrates Court Monday morning.

