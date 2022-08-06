Bogie Shooting: Ross Tighe’s miracle escape after Graham Tighe, Marree and Mervyn Schwarz shot

The lone survivor of an alleged mass shooting is responsive, walking around just two days after fleeing for his life with a gunshot wound that required emergency surgery.

Ross Tighe witnessed the alleged shooting of his mother and stepfather, Maree and Mervyn Schwarz, and his older brother Graham, in their $10 million property in Bogie, inland of the Whitsunday region of Queensland.

Police will allege that the young father was hiding in bushes and running for his life when shots rang out in the extremely remote, 29,000-acre forest area.

Ross Tighe (pictured) has undergone life-saving emergency surgery at Mackay Hospital after fleeing for his life and sources in his area say he is responsive and walking

Mr Tighe (pictured) reportedly fled down a winding path to his nearest neighbour, gripping the steering wheel and fighting desperately to stay conscious with a gunshot wound to his abdomen

Neighbor Darryl Young has been charged with three murders and one for attempted murder. Police suspect the alleged incident was sparked by a property dispute over border lines.

Mr Tighe reportedly fled for his life and was able to drive 40km through unforgiving terrain over a winding gravel path to his nearest neighbor’s property to seek help – while trying to stay conscious with a gunshot the stomach.

He underwent emergency surgery at Mackay Base Hospital on Thursday night and spent two days in intensive care.

His uncle-in-law, Isaac Regional Councilor, Greg Austen, revealed on Saturday Mr Tighe is now ‘up and walking’.

But Mr Austen noted that the young father still has a long way to go to recover from the alleged horrors of the past 72 hours.

Bogie man and alleged triple murderer Darryl Young has been taken into police custody after the deaths of Mr Tighe’s relatives

A flower garland (photo) lay at the entrance of the road leading to the building where the alleged murders took place

It’s a remarkable recovery for a man who was found Thursday morning in the middle of nowhere with life-threatening injuries.

Police said Mr Tighe was in a “deeply troubled condition” when he initially spoke to officers, leading to confusion as police tried to restrict the area where the alleged shooting took place.

He would have looked for neighbors at the Flagstone cattle ranch, 25 miles away. A man at the property said he would not comment on the incident, adding that his family was “too close” to those involved.

Young, a neighbor of Mr Tighe, has been taken into custody and charged with three murders and one count of attempted murder

Schwarz’s $10 million estate has gone under the hammer five times in the past 17 years. Obviously, previous owners had bumped over the line with Young as well, but Mr. Schwarz didn’t feel deterred by the disputes.

Extended family made the journey from all over Queensland to be at Mr Tighe’s bedside. His late brother Graham’s wife and children are known to have flown via Angel Flight Australia to be there when he woke up.

“They were a bit swamped,” said Mr Austen, adding that his family hoped for time and space to cope with the immense loss.

Alleged gunman Young reportedly lived on a Bowen estate (pictured) at the time of the alleged fatal fence dispute

Daily Mail Australia also understands that the alleged gunman Young did not even live on the 7,700-acre property that was the center of the dispute.

His primary residence was in fact just outside Bowen – about 2.5 hours from land in Bogie.

The house – situated on a much more manageable 65 acres – sits at the back of a quiet dirt road and is protected by a gate with a warning sign that reads ‘Invitation only’.

“No offense to all men, women, persons and entities, including police, government, sheriff, bailiff, municipality, private investigators, corporations.”

The sign warns that “damage from violation” of at least $10,000 will apply “on one step on this land.”

Young’s Bowen property is secretive with a large and elaborate warning sign on the barbed wire fence that reads: ‘No Trespassing’

A neighbor told Daily Mail Australia that Young often kept to himself and seemed “a quiet fellow”.

“He doesn’t have many visitors at all,” said the neighbor, who made light of the extensive list of banned people according to his legal notice.

The person, who did not want to be identified, said Young was spending less and less time in his primary residence in favor of his Bogie property.

“He’s been doing a lot of redecorating there lately,” the neighbor said.

“Everyone knows everyone here, but we like to keep it to ourselves. I knew him as a pretty quiet, lonely type.’

Over the years, Young’s house had become increasingly cluttered, to the point that from the street it now “looks like a junkyard,” according to neighbors.

Young was understood to spend a lot of time on his Bowen property, which is littered with rusty shades – old cars and machines are scattered around the property (pictured)

Rusty old cars, farm equipment and random bits and pieces are scattered throughout the front part of the property and along the driveway to the tin shed at the back. His house is around a corner, further away from the main road.

Mackay Detective Inspector Tom Armitt revealed that Young was taken into custody along with four other people just hours after they were first warned about the alleged shooting.

“It took us a while to get in touch with him,” said Det Insp Armitt.

Meanwhile, townspeople mourn the loss of the Schwarz family and their son Graham.

A shop owner in Collinsville told Daily Mail Australia that they were a friendly family who always did their best for the community.

“They were real people and they will be missed. What a tragedy,’ she said.