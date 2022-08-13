Bogie, Queensland, alleged mass shooter Darryl Young reportedly held sovereign citizen beliefs

The man accused of murdering a rural family over a border dispute over a fence has sovereign civic beliefs and was in a relationship with his stepmother, it has been revealed.

Darryl Valroy Young, 59, is accused of shooting his neighbors Maree and Mervyn Schwarz, as well as Maree’s son Graham Tighe, at his home in the Whitsundays town of Bogie in Queensland on Aug. 4.

Maree’s other son, Ross Tighe, was also shot but managed to flee and raised the alarm at a neighboring property.

An ominous sign on the front of Young’s property promoting sovereign citizenry ideology warns “all men, women, persons and entities,” including law enforcement officers, who are caught trespassing on his property, face a $10,000 fine.

Self-proclaimed sovereign citizens believe that Australian laws do not apply to them.

Young was also dating his late father’s partner when he allegedly shot the Bogie family.

Police allege Young invited his neighbors to meet at the border of their two properties in the early hours of August 4, where he allegedly shot the four family members.

Maree and Mervyn Schwarz and Graham Tighe were killed on the spot, but Ross Tighe, Maree’s other son, managed to flee with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Mr Tighe reportedly ran to a farm car with his serious injuries while still under fire.

The 77km Normanby Road, the only way to access the isolated properties, is a mobile black spot, meaning Tighe was unable to call for help.

Instead, he had to drive about 40 km to a neighboring property where he could raise the alarm about the shooting.

Young was arrested 12 hours after the mass shooting along with two contractors who were on his property, his son and his late father’s partner.

It is clear that Young started a relationship with the woman after his father passed away.

Young was the only person charged in connection with the alleged murder.

Austen, Mrs Schwarz’s brother-in-law, told the Daily Mail Australia that the border line had long been a source of tension.

“It was a dispute over the fence and it has been going on for many years,” he said.

“How it happened in this time is beyond me. It’s not America.’

Mr Austen also said Graham Tighe, Maree’s son, spent just three days with his newborn son before he was tragically killed.

He said the baby was admitted to hospital in Brisbane, more than 1,000 km south of Bogie, just three weeks before the attack three weeks before the attack, “because he was a scammer.”

Earlier this week it was announced that the extension of Young’s firearms license in 2010 had been rejected by the police.

Police said he was “not the right person” and that the renewal of his driver’s license was “not considered in the public interest”.

However, the ban was overturned by the Queensland Civil and Administrative Court after Young claimed he had not broken any laws that prevented him from possessing a gun and that he needed a weapon for pest control on his property.

Young appeared via video link in Proserpine Magistrates Court on August 8, where he was denied bail and transferred from the guardhouse to the Queensland correctional facility until his next scheduled appearance on November 1.