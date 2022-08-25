Boeing astronaut flight out until next year for more repairs

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket carrying Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner spacecraft is rolled from the Vertical Integration Facility to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41 ahead of the Orbital Flight Test-2 (OFT-2) mission, Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. On Thursday, August 25, 2022, officials announced that Boeing’s first spaceflight with astronauts has been delayed until 2022 due to repairs made to the capsule after its last test flight. Credit: Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP, File



Boeing’s first space flight with astronauts has been postponed until next year due to repairs to the capsule after the last test flight.

The Starliner capsule launch with a pair of NASA test pilots is now scheduled for February, officials announced Thursday. They had hoped to launch it by the end of the year.

Boeing has launched Starliner twice without crew, most recently in May. The capsule managed to dock at the International Space Station on its second go-around, despite the bow thruster and other problems. Boeing program manager Mark Nappi said these issues should be resolved before two NASA astronauts board, as early as February.

Some of the thruster problems are believed to be caused by debris. Because that part of the capsule was dumped before landing, “we’ll never know exactly what the problem was,” Nappi told reporters.

Boeing was already lagging behind SpaceX, NASA’s other contracted taxi service, by the time the Starliner made its debut in 2019. The capsule’s first test flight with a mannequin was cut short by a series of software issues, leading to its resumption this year. .

SpaceX gears up for its sixth crew flight for NASA. The launch has been delayed until early October due to all the traffic on the space station.

NASA’s space station program manager, Joel Montalbano, said Boeing will get priority in February.

