Boebert leads her Democratic rival by just two points

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Lauren Boebert’s Democratic opponent is gaining ground on the fiery Colorado Republican, nearly doubling her fundraising efforts in the third quarter of 2022 as polls show the race has ended in a statistical tie.

With less than a month to go before the midterm elections, Democrat Adam Frisch’s campaign announced it had raised $1.69 million in its third-quarter FEC filing. Boebert raised $900,000.

As a sign of Democratic optimism that the Republican newcomer could be impeached with firearms, Frisch was just one of six House candidates to raise more than $1.5 million in the third quarter.

The Frisch campaign says it raised $400,000 in the past week after a new Keating Research poll found the Democrat two points behind Boebert, 45-47, within the 4.4 percent margin of error.

As a sign of Democratic optimism that Rep. Lauren Boebert, Republican newcomer, may be dethroned, Adam Frisch was just one of six House candidates who raised more than $1.5 million in the third quarter.

With less than a month to go before the midterm elections, Democrat Adam Frisch’s campaign announced it had raised $1.69 million in its third-quarter FEC filing. Boebert raised $900,000

The poll, conducted from September 28 to October. 2, was much closer than a July from the same agency that found Frisch seven points behind, 42 to 49 percent.

Frisch portrays himself as a moderate who can win independent voters. Boebert has gone right, serving as communications chair for the conservative House Freedom Caucus and earning Trump endorsement as early as December 2021.

During a debate in September, Frisch said he would not vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Boebert attacked Frisch during a fundraising campaign last weekend for behaving like a ‘conservative Democrat’.

“We’re in the middle of elections now, so suddenly everyone is speaking this conservative message,” Boebert said. “Everyone is suddenly conservative. It’s almost as if these conservative policies will get our country back on track. Even my Democratic opponent is lying to all of you. He tells you that he is conservative. Well, Aspen Adam is far from conservative.’

Boebert has branded Frisch as ‘Aspen Adam’ for his stint on Aspen City Council.

Boebert told the Republican crowd that the GOP must stay on notice by hitting Democrats on inflation and crime.

“We cannot allow the Democrats to get ahead on messaging. This is our message. Our conservative message is what will change this country and save freedom and prosperity for every family in America. We can’t let them hijack this, pretend they don’t want to cut our police force, pretend they don’t want to forget us,” Boebert said.

Boebert attacked Frisch during a fundraiser last weekend for acting like a ‘conservative Democrat’

Boebert’s fiery comments have sometimes sparked controversy, and the 35-year-old congresswoman has taken up arms in her public persona.

When she joined Congress in 2021, the Colorado Republican vowed to take her Glock to the Capitol and later exhibit her gun collection at a virtual committee hearing. She tweeted a photo of her young children brandishing guns over Christmas.

After the Uvalde massacre in May, she said the shooting demonstrated the need for armed teachers, nay, to “take weapons from law-abiding citizens.”

“When 911 happened. We haven’t banned airplanes,” she reasoned. “We’ve secured the cockpit.”