BOE reveals 600Hz laptop display, and we’re sick of this refresh rate nonsense

by Jacky
BOE (Beijing Oriental Electronics) has unveiled a new screen with the fastest refresh rate ever seen, a mind-boggling 600Hz to be exact.

The screen in question is actually a laptop screen, a 16-inch LCD that the Chinese site states IT home (opens in new tab) brought to our attention (via Tom’s hardware (opens in new tab)).

