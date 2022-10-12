BoE governor gambles by insisting bond-buying operation will end

Andrew Bailey took the risk of his career on a sunny Tuesday afternoon in Washington, when he spoke to bankers at the Institute of International Finance.

Amid all the turmoil following Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s ‘mini’ budget, the BoE governor decided to use his appearance at the financial sector’s representative body to play a game with the markets.

Bailey ruled out an extension of the central bank’s contingency program to buy British government bonds, which was launched after a sharp spike in government bond yields after Kwarteng’s tax statement threatened the insolvency of multiple pension schemes.

He had a hard message for the pension sector, saying they must resolve the issues before the program ends on Friday. ‘You have three days left now. You’ve got to get this done,” Bailey said.

Prior to this well-rehearsed sound bite, Bailey explained why he took such a hard stance.

The world was not like the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, when the BoE printed large amounts of money, bought assets at almost any price, cut interest rates and set no time limit for intervention, he insisted.

“We have two things going in opposite directions,” he said of the current situation, citing the twin pressures on the BoE to both tighten monetary policy to curb high inflation and take steps to bring order to the table. recover the government bond market.

“We were going to start [quantitative] and we raised interest rates, while at the same time we have to offer to buy government bonds,” Bailey said. This conflicting pressure justified the time limit for the BoE’s financial stability operation, he suggested.

Recommended

BoE insiders are no doubt the central bank and governor are in a very difficult situation as he says it was created by the government of £43bn of unfunded tax cuts in the mini-budget, which scared the markets .

They hope Friday’s deadline for completing the central bank’s gold-buying operation will excite pension funds and give everyone a way out, but there are three main risks facing the BoE.

The first risk comes from mixed messages. The Financial Times reported Wednesday that representatives of the BoE had informed some banks that they were willing to extend the bond-buying facility beyond Oct. 14 if market conditions called for it, citing people who were aware of the talks.

The BoE subsequently issued a statement saying that its “temporary and targeted purchases of gilts will end on Oct. 14,” adding that it had been made clear to “senior-level” banks.

An industry person involved in the discussions between representatives of the BoE and the banks later said: “While [the BoE said] that high-level banks had been told that the program would end on Friday. . . we were also told that they would do everything they could to prevent this from becoming a systemic crisis and would consider expanding it. Both statements are probably true.”

Former BoE officials said it was reasonable for banks to think the central bank’s asset purchase program could be extended.

Sir Charlie Bean, former BoE deputy governor, said: “If financial stability is at risk after the end of the week” [are still there]the bank will have to intervene again”.

Since Bailey cannot guarantee that the BoE’s bond purchases will end on Friday and he knows he has no choice but to keep the facility in a tense situation, it was quite a gamble to send such a harsh message to pension funds and their liability-driven investment providers. It can backfire.

The second risk for Bailey and the BoE is the prospect of tensions with the government after a brief period in which Kwarteng has recognized the virtues of economic orthodoxy and said how much he values ​​the independent central bank.

Chris Philp, chief secretary of the Treasury Department, said on Wednesday that he had “complete confidence in” [BoE officials’] ability to manage financial system stability”, but other ministers were less generous.

Recommended

Business secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg blamed the BoE for market turbulence, suggesting it was caused by the central bank’s failure to raise interest rates as quickly as the US Federal Reserve.

The problems had “much more to do with interest rates than with a small part of fiscal policy,” he added.

BoE insiders reject this view and see themselves stuck in dealing with a mess they didn’t create.

They agree with the IMF that the government’s accommodative fiscal stance has worked “opposite goals” in their fight to curb inflation.

According to Bean, Kwarteng’s unfunded tax cuts mean the BoE cannot be seen as subsidizing the cost of government loans or “doing anything that would be interpreted as helping the government out of a hole.”

Lowering borrowing costs for governments with unsustainable fiscal policies has traditionally been the path to hyperinflation.

If these two risks weren’t difficult enough, a third is a simmering problem within the BoE itself, involving its two roles: maintaining financial stability and setting monetary policy.

Bailey highlighted how the two policy areas were moving in different directions on Tuesday.

Others have a different interpretation, with Huw Pill, chief economist of the BoE, suggesting on Wednesday that the two policies complemented each other.

“Restoring market forces,” he said, using the bond-buying intervention, “helps reduce the risks of contagion to credit conditions for UK households and businesses [and] such actions preserve the effective transmission of monetary policy”.

However, his reassuring words only apply if the BoE moves to cut gold yields are temporary.

If they were permanent, as Bailey explained, monetary policy would not function properly to set interest rates high enough to control inflation.

Taking these three risks together, many things could go wrong for Bailey in the coming days as he tackles the possibility of the markets calling his bluff.

If the BoE has to buy government bonds again after Friday to restore calm, its credibility will be seriously damaged.

The only good news for the governor, however, is that this is exactly what happened to Lord Mervyn King in 2007.

The then BoE governor wrote a letter to the House of Commons Treasury Committee saying that a Northern Rock bailout would commit the sin of encouraging moral hazard, only to eat his words a few days later when a run started on the couch.

Despite that disaster, King remained governor until his term expired in 2013.

Additional reporting by Owen Walker in London