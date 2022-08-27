Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes, 46, reveals she is preparing for a life away from acting 

<!–

She’s one of the most beloved faces of British TV drama, but Keeley Hawes has revealed she’s gearing up for an off-screen life.

“I don’t want to do it forever,” Keeley, 46, star of Bodyguard, Line Of Duty and The Durrells, told The Mail on Sunday’s You magazine today.

She adds, “I love it, I’ve been really lucky, but for the past few years, like many people, you think, ‘God, life is short and you’re only here once’ – if you believe that, what I do – and there may be other avenues to explore.

“I’ll be 50 in a minute. There may be other things for me.” London-born mother of three Keeley, who landed her early roles in her teens, says the industry has now changed for the better for women. “I’ve witnessed racism, misogyny, sexism, harassment and bullying, and I’ve raised it,” she says.

“No one could have done that twenty years ago for fear of losing their job or being seen as difficult.”

Despite this, she says more needs to be done to properly represent older women on screen.

Along with Lesley Manville, Richard E. Grant and David Tennant, Keeley has signed an open letter from the Acting Your Age campaign calling for gender equality.

Keeley, who says there is still glaring inequality on our screens, admits that acting makes her live vicariously through her characters

“We need to increase opportunities for women,” she tells U.

“There is still great inequality on our screens. Women’s stories don’t stop after 45 years. Their lives are not getting any less interesting, but the demand for older actresses and presenters is statistically decreasing. That is an injustice to those performers and the audience that should be represented.’

Keeley, star and executive producer of the BBC thriller Crossfire, which will be screened this fall, admits that acting makes her live vicariously through her characters.

Keeley, pictured here in series 1 of Spooks, says she’d rather go to bed than go out

Much more mundane, she says, is her family life with her children and second husband Matthew Macfadyen, 47, star of the drama series Succession. “We’re not exactly social,” she says. ‘I’d rather go to bed than go out. I wake up in the morning, look at my bed and think, “I won’t be long, my friend.” ‘

Keeley says she’s looking forward to getting older, adding, “I’m excited about it. It feels different these days. Menopause was a shadowy thing that nobody talked about and now it’s a different world. Women used to have a terrible time. Now it’s a conversation. Really, it’s an honor to get older, isn’t it?’

But one aspect of aging that creates mixed feelings is the thought of her children moving out of the house.

“It’s sad, but also exciting because they become full-fledged people,” she says. “We’ve just got through that terrible period in which they spent years in their parents’ house and they can leave.”