BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) — Terrified from a gunshot wound from an ambush that just killed two comrades, the bodycam of a Connecticut police officer shows him stumbling behind a police car and firing a single bullet at the suspect. Investigators say the shot was fatal.

“Shots fired, shots fired, more cars, send everyone,” breathless cop Alec Iurato said, according to a segment of body-camera footage released Sunday. It is part of a preliminary report by the state office of the Inspector General in relation to Wednesday’s shooting in the city of Bristol.

The Inspector General’s office said Iurato, Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy went to the house shortly before 11 p.m. in response to a 911 call. Authorities say the call was made by Nicholas Brutcher, 35.

They spoke to Brutcher’s brother Nathan at a side door and told him to get out of the house. As he did so, authorities said Brutcher opened fire on the officers from behind, firing more than 80 rounds.

DeMonte and Hamzy died of multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos, and Iurato was wounded in the leg.

Iurato’s body-camera footage shows him breathing heavily and crying out in pain as he walks around the house.

Tormented screams echo through the street, at one point it seems as if he is saying, “He’s dead!” It was not clear who was screaming.

When Iurato reaches the car, a hail of at least two dozen gunshots is heard.

The footage shows Iurato – his face reflected in the window of the police car – leaning his service weapon on the vehicle, aiming and firing once. Someone yells “He’s down,” before Iurato plays the radio that the suspect is down.

Brutcher died of a gunshot wound to the neck with spinal cord injuries, authorities said. His brother was also injured that night.

The inspector general said the evidence so far showed that Iurato’s shooting was justified.

Iurato, 26, a four-year-old member of the ward, was released from the hospital on Thursday.

Authorities are still investigating and have not disclosed the circumstances leading to the 911 call or the opening of fire by Brutcher, although they previously said it appeared that the emergency call had lured the officers to the scene of the accident. The body camera images of the two killed officers have not been released and the fragment of Iurato’s camera does not show the ambush.

Demonte, 35, was a 10-year veteran officer. Hamzy, 34, had worked for the department for eight years. Their funerals are expected to take place in the coming week.

Bristol, about 15 miles southwest of the state capital of Hartford, is home to about 60,000 people and the sports network ESPN.

