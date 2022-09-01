Bodycam footage shows shocking moment cops kill unarmed man in BED after mistaking vape pen for gun

The family of a 20-year-old Ohio man demands answers after he was shot and killed by the Columbus Police Department as he sat in bed, unarmed.

Donovan Lewis died in the early hours of Tuesday, following the 3 a.m. raid on his home in the city’s Hilltop district, which was captured on police cameras.

The police knocked on the door for several minutes and handcuffed two men who came out of the apartment. They sent a K-9 and when the dog indicated that there was a third man in the room, the K-9 handler opened the door, fired his gun a second later and killed Lewis.

Rex Elliott, a lawyer for the Lewis family, said Officer Ricky Anderson – who has been placed on leave pending an investigation – was “completely reckless.”

Donovan Lewis, 20, was shot and killed by police in Columbus, Ohio shortly before 3 a.m. Tuesday, while lying in bed.

Lewis is seen in the split second before Ricky Anderson, a K-9 handler and 30-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, pulls the trigger

“The bodycam footage released yesterday afternoon says it all,” Elliott said.

“In literally the blink of an eye, a Columbus police officer shot and killed Donovan Lewis, an unarmed young black man who lay alone in his bed in the middle of the night.

“As a result of this utterly reckless behavior by a Columbus police officer, a family must mourn the loss of such a young soul.”

The body camera images show at least three officers arriving at the apartment complex on Sullivant Avenue.

They charged a felony for domestic violence, assault and gun-related incidents on the second floor of the apartment complex.

The video shows officers standing outside the door knocking for at least eight minutes and yelling at those inside to come out.

Two men emerged from the apartment and were handcuffed and asked to sit near a wall. An officer asks if Donovan Lewis is inside, and the man replies that he doesn’t know who is inside because he was asleep.

Two men come out of the apartment with their hands up and handcuffed

The police knocked eight minutes before the first of the two men came out of the apartment

One of the two was asked who else was in the apartment and said they didn’t know

A K-9 is brought in and released into the apartment, treated by Anderson – a 30-year veteran of the Corps.

The dog barks at a bedroom door, indicating a person is inside.

Seconds later, a dog is seen barking in a rear bedroom, prompting Anderson to leash the K-9 and push open the door.

“We’re going to send that dog in,” a cop is heard saying just before Anderson pushes the door open.

The light from another officer’s gun shines on Lewis as another officer yells, “Hands!”

The K-9 is seen searching the apartment and zooming in on the bedroom where Lewis was in bed

Anderson is seen restraining his dog after the fatal shooting

The shot was fired by Anderson (right, with the dog) less than a second after the door was opened

Less than a second later, Anderson sees a shot fire at Lewis as he begins to sit up in a bed shoved into the back corner of the room.

The footage shows Lewis raising his right hand to the officers while his left hand is still near the pillow.

An officer then demands that Lewis “crawl here”, but the young man remains on the bed.

They enter the room and search for weapons before handcuffing him and telling him to stop resisting. A vape pen was found next to him.

He is carried out of the apartment and taken to a waiting ambulance.

Lewis died in hospital.

Officers stand outside the complex after the deadly Lewis shooting

Frame by frame, the video reveals the truth: Three white officers, accompanied by an aggressive K9 dog, shot in cold blood an unarmed 20-year-old as he sat up in his bed in accordance with police orders. said Elliott.

Columbus Police Chief Elaine Bryant said Anderson had been placed on leave and stressed they wanted full transparency in the investigation – which is why they released the footage.

“Donovan Lewis lost his life,” she said.

‘As a parent, I sympathize and mourn with his mother. I grieve with our community.

“Every day, officers find themselves in compromising, sometimes life-threatening situations, where we have to make split-second decisions.

“As a chief, my job is to hold my officers accountable, but it is also my job to support them and make sure I give them that during the trial.

“If they do the right things for the right reasons, we will support them. If they do something wrong, they will be held accountable.’