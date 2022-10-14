Bodycam footage shows carjacker who stole an SUV with two children, 4 and 8, inside being arrested

<!–

Police bodycam footage captured the moment the driver of a white Florida pickup truck was arrested and handcuffed after stealing the vehicle with two children, ages four and eight, still in the car.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan Pazmino Alvarez was spotted by the truck driver and the children’s father around 6:45 p.m. Monday. The police sprang into action and gave chase.

Within minutes, the suspect, Kevin Smith, was apprehended by police who were conducting a traffic stop.

Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for kidnapping after he stole a truck carrying two children

Within minutes, suspect Kevin Smith, 37, was stopped and could be seen in the driver’s seat

When Alaverez opened the door of the vehicle, the children told the officer that the car did not belong to the man behind the wheel.

Smith, 37, was then told to get out of the car and hand over the keys, but initially refused.

‘It’s not me!’ he kept repeating to the police, only adding to the confusion.

“You need to get out of the car while I figure out what’s going on,” Alvarez demanded.

Smith continued to refuse the officer’s orders to get out of the vehicle.

One of the two children in the car was heard to tell officers that Smith “wasn’t my father!”

Smith initially refused to get out of the vehicle for fear of being beaten

Possibly . Smith exited the vehicle and was handcuffed and taken into custody

Kevin Smith, 37, has been charged with kidnapping after he stole a pickup truck with two more kids in the back

“You’re going to hit me!” said Smith, refusing to get out of the driver’s seat.

Finally, Alvarez assured the suspect that he would not hit him and instead quickly handcuffed him.

While the arrest was taking place, one of the children in the car was heard saying to the deputy, “That’s not my father!”

Smith faces one count of Grand Theft Motor Vehicle and two counts of Felony Kidnapping.

The children, meanwhile, were returned safely to their father shortly after Smith’s arrest.

“This situation could have been much worse without the swift action of Deputy Pazmino Alvarez. He stopped what could otherwise have been a terrifying situation for any parent,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a statement.

“Thanks to him, two children are safe today and in the arms of their loved ones.”