Bodybuilding ex-Marine, 36, on US Marshals’ most wanted list said he was ‘Jack Donovan’ from Canada

A former Marine wanted for the murder of his girlfriend had been on the run in Latin America for six years, living in El Salvador under the alias ‘Jack Donovan’, it turned out Tuesday.

Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod, 36, was found Monday teaching English in the 71,000-population town of Sonsonate, 20 miles inland from the Pacific coast.

He was considered so dangerous that he was awarded the highest bounty ever from US Marshals. He was tracked down after a woman saw a Univision Spanish-language special on his case and recognized him as a teacher in town.

McLeod told people he was Canadian, and used the fake name, Univision reported. He was arrested Monday in front of his class full of students at Direct English School in the small town of Sonsonate.

An administrator at another nearby school said it was common for the staff’s identities to be unverified.

“Hire the teachers and don’t ask for identification,” the administrator told DailyMail.com.

“They don’t even check if they’re licensed to teach. A lot of teachers there have tattoos.’

Raymond ‘RJ’ McLeod pictured in El Salvador on Monday after being arrested after six years on the run

McLeod to be led away by police in El Salvador on Monday

Krystal Mitchell, 30, was murdered in a San Diego apartment in June 2016

Univision reported that he was getting $1,000 a month.

The Marshals added him to their list of 15 ‘Most Wanted’ in April 2021 and offered a $50,000 reward for information leading to his arrest — double the usual amount.

He was wanted for the June 2016 murder of his new girlfriend Krystal Mitchell, 30, in an apartment they were staying in while visiting his friends in San Diego.

Mitchell’s mother, Josephine Funes Wentzel, a retired police detective, was instrumental in locating McLeod, San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan said.

McLeod was described as armed, dangerous and a heavy drinker

“This defendant’s brutal attempt to evade justice is over and the work to hold him responsible in court for the murder of Krystal Mitchell can now begin,” Stephan said.

“Huge credit goes to the victim’s mother who never gave up on the search for her daughter’s killer and worked closely with our office and other law enforcement officers to make this arrest possible.”

Wentzel, who was traveling through Latin America — at one point threatened by a knife on the Guatemalan border, at another brutally attacked by a wild dog — said McLeod was spotted by a woman in El Salvador.

“Obviously my daughter cannot be returned, but I am relieved that this man is no longer a threat to the women of Mexico and Central America,” she said. Univision.

She said she spent a long time in Guatemala — he was featured in a Christmas 2016 music video dancing with a woman in a bar at the Almost Famous hostel in the coastal town of Livingston — but said she wasn’t particularly fond of El Salvator.

“I did look in El Salvador, but I was never specifically focused on that country,” she said.

‘A Spanish friend told me, ‘He’s not going to El Salvador – they’ll kill him.’

“But there he was—in the same community of the person who told me that.”

Mitchell is pictured with her mother, Josephine Wentzel, a retired detective who worked on the case

Wentzel said local authorities had been tipped off by a local woman.

“There was an official complaint. A woman in El Salvador recalled reading an article on the Univision site and seeing the man.

“She called to report him.”

Wentzel said she, too, shared the Univision article widely, hoping to track him down.

“I shared that article because it was in Spanish and explained everything.

“I sent it to several people on social media.

“He hid in a small town in El Salvador and pretended to be Canadian. They could go straight to his class and arrest him.’

McLeod was described as armed, dangerous, an ‘ardent bodybuilder’ and ‘heavy drinker’

Krystal Mitchell, 30, from Phoenix, had only been dating McLeod for a few weeks when he killed her

Mitchell was found strangled after they went to a bar and McLeod got into an argument with another man, also an ex-Marine. All three were kicked out of the bar. McLeod and Mitchell returned to the rental apartment and Mitchell was found dead the next day, with obvious signs of a struggle.

McLeod, who investigators said had a history of violence, went on the run and traveled through Mexico to Central America.

He was spotted in Guatemala in 2017 and in Belize the following year.

Marshals called for help but warned he was considered “armed and dangerous” – describing him as “an avid bodybuilder and a heavy drinker.”

When he was added to the Top 15 list in 2021, California Southern District Marshal Steve Stafford said they would never give up.

McLeod is seen Monday after being arrested by Salvadoran police

Marshals said McLeod was recognizable by his signature skull tattoos

The former Marine was living in Phoenix, Arizona at the time he fled

“The passage of time will never deter the Marshals’ fugitive search for McLeod,” he said.

“It certainly fuels our determination. We leave no stone unturned until he is brought to justice.”

Wentzel thanked Frankie Sanchez, the regional US Marshals Task Force Chief, and his colleague Francisco Barajas for their “excellent work.”

“I’ve had faith in them and since I met Francisca Barajas, I had every confidence that this day would come and that he would be the one to catch it,” she said.

‘I said to him, ‘You are my hero. We are connected for life.’