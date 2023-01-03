Body spotted 400m from Collaroy on Sydney’s Northern Beaches

<!–

A body has been spotted near an unturned kayak at a popular beach.

Shocked beachgoers raised the alarm on Wednesday morning with reports of a possible body in the water south of Collaroy Beach on Sydney’s Northern Beaches.

An overturned kayak was reportedly found nearby, southeast of Collaroy Rockpool pools.

Emergency services are scouring the area 400 meters east of the end of Brissenden Avenue.

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene.

More to come.