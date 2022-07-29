Body of Texas mom Chrissy Powell sat undiscovered in hot car for THREE weeks

Chrissy Powell’s decomposing body went undetected in her car in a shopping center parking lot for three weeks, DailyMail.com can reveal

The mother of two was last seen on July 5 at 10:34 am and was captured in terrifying doorbell footage as she made her way to her legal job.

DailyMail.com can reveal that its 2020 Nissan Rogue was caught on camera 30 minutes later, entering the premises at the upscale Huebner Oaks Mall in San Antonio, Texas, just after 11 a.m.

Powell, 39, was finally found on July 23 slumped in the passenger seat of her black SUV by a security guard who first saw the car on July 11, but didn’t check until he realized it hadn’t moved for 12 days.

San Antonio police said the guard noticed a foul odor as he approached the vehicle and called police at 6:45 p.m. after seeing Powell in the car.

Security video, obtained by police from a nearby jewelry store and described to DailyMail.com by Powell’s mother Claudia Mobley, 70, showed that no one got in or out of the vehicle after it arrived on July 5 and that Powell was alone in the car. car.

The Bexar County medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death, but Mobley told DailyMail.com they believe Powell may have died of hyperthermia or overheating.

On July 5, San Antonio was roasting in a heat of 93F with temperatures soaring to 100F on July 11 when the car was first spotted. By the 23rd when Powell was found, the temperature had dropped slightly to 95F.

In an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, Mobley said she believes her daughter, who suffered from anxiety, must have been feeling unwell and overcome by the heat. She does not believe her daughter committed suicide or planned to die and said she was furious that guards took so long to check the car.

Mobley said: “I don’t understand how the car could have been there for two and a half weeks and they didn’t even notice it until July 11.

‘That was the guard’s first day, I hear. First day at work. It’s shocking, really. It just makes me sick just thinking about it.’

Powell has a 12-year-old son and a 3-year-old. She and her 12 year old lived with her mother

She added: “It seems wrong, but I don’t know what to do about it.”

Security at Huebner Oaks is provided by Waco-based company Pro Security Group Inc, which is owned by Denise Nicholson, 53, and Jason Kuykendall, 46.

Nicholson holds several licenses, including as a commissioned security guard, private investigator and expert in installing alarm systems.

She is also licensed to teach security courses and received an Associated Security Services and Investigators of Texas (ASSIST) award for outstanding customer service in 2012.

Kuykendall is a reserve police officer in Marlin, Texas, and holds multiple licenses, including security guard and private investigator.

The company’s tagline is ‘Your safety is our priority’, while the website shows off its ‘unparalleled customer service’, its ‘excellent security services’ and a ’24-hour communications center’.

Signs at the entrance to the mall claim 24/7 security, noting that cars left too long will be removed by Bexar Towing – a local company.

When DailyMail.com visited the mall on two different days, the reality seemed to be very different: local business owners said security guards are only on site between 10 a.m. and midnight.

Fluent checks – done from a flagged security car – were conducted about once an hour by the single guard on patrol at any given time and both guards spoke to DailyMail.com were recent hires.

One was on its first day at Pro Security Group Inc, while the other was in its first week — and told DailyMail.com that the guards don’t work regularly at Huebner Oaks, but are assigned to random patrol sites on a day-to-day basis.

Photos taken by DailyMail.com show the security vehicle driving in the area of ​​the parking lot where Powell’s body was found Wednesday and Thursday. Police tape can still be seen on the base of a street lamp.

Pro Security Group Inc has been approached for comment by DailyMail.com.

mobley said:[The car] was there all the time. I wonder why it took so long for that guard – he said he noticed it on the 11th and it was the 23rd before he checked.

“That seems long to me.”

She told DailyMail.com how she had frantically scoured parking lots looking for Powell in the days after her disappearance, but failed to check Huebner Oaks and said her daughter had no specific connection to the mall.

Mobley said, “It’s on I-10 where she might have been on her way to work. Maybe she wasn’t feeling well. I have no idea why she went there. I wish I did.’

The grandmother shared how she initially struggled to get the police to take her daughter’s disappearance seriously, with the police only starting the search after she emphasized her diagnoses of anxiety and depression.

Despite Powell’s struggle for mental health, Mobley says she doesn’t believe her daughter intended to die. She talked about her happiness in her new job and revealed that she was wearing her Apple smartwatch when she was found.

She said her daughter just got a new job and she had two new dogs. “I don’t think she wanted to run or run from anything.”

Mobley now has to raise her 12-year-old grandson – Powell’s eldest son – alone. She said, ‘It comes and goes, the pain and the sorrow. The three and a half year old is with his father. His father and I talk – we have a good relationship.

“The 12-year-old is with me and I think I need to figure out how to raise a 12-year-old at my age. At the moment he says he is doing well, but it probably hasn’t really sunk in yet.’

She added: “I just want things to settle down. We’ll never be normal again, but I want to try. It’s terrible. It’s been terrible.’