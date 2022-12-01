Body of Tea Wright-Finger found in remote bushland in outback Queensland

Six weeks after she disappeared, a teenage girl’s body has been found in the outback, immediately following a series of disturbing TikTok videos.

Tea Wright-Finger, 19, was dropped off by a friend on Oct. 16 at a blue 2013 Toyota Prado near Richmond, 500 km west of Townsville in Queensland.

She hadn’t been seen or heard from since, despite a massive search of thousands of miles in the air and on land.

Police later revealed that the car was stolen two days before Mrs. Wright-Finger disappeared.

A monster helicopter found the vehicle Thursday morning in remote bushland near Richmond.

Hours later, search crews found the body of a woman, believed to be Mrs. Wright-Finger, in bushland 600 meters away from where the Toyota Prado was.

Preliminary information suggests Mrs. Wright-Finger’s death is not suspicious.

“Police have spoken to Tea’s family and we extend our deepest condolences to her family and loved ones,” a statement read.

“Researchers would like to thank the SES local property owners and community for their help and information during the search for tea.”

It comes after dramatic footage has emerged of the moment police found the 4WD.

Footage showed officers landing a helicopter and approaching the car and then a gloved hand opening the front passenger door to reveal an open glove box containing a pink container.

The Toyota Prado was reported stolen to Proserpine on October 14, two days before Mrs. Wright disappeared.

Police found the vehicle in remote bushland near Richmond on Wednesday.

Detectives recently sprang into action when new CCTV footage was released, hoping it would refresh the memory of any witnesses.

The footage showed Ms Wright-Finger wandering through a roadside diner in Richmond on Oct. 16 in the hours before she disappeared.

The CCTV footage captured the teen in a pale pink and purple dress and a pair of Birkenstock sandals before paying for a bottle of juice at the counter.

Mrs. Wright-Finger appeared to look over her shoulder at various points in the CCTV before walking out of the gas station, never to be seen again.

Her mother Traci Wright made a frantic plea when the CCTV footage was released a month after her disappearance.

“If anyone has seen Téa or knows anything, please call the police or me,” she wrote.

A few days earlier, Ms. Wright thanked friends and family who reached out and helped spread the word about the search for Téa

“This has helped me cope immensely as I don’t feel alone and help everyone bear the pain,” Mr. Wright wrote.

“I really don’t think I could handle it if I didn’t offer love, support, prayers and positive thoughts to all my family, friends and people I’ve never met.

One of the teen’s most recent posts was on her 19th birthday, detailing the lessons she’s learned in life so far, including the ominous warning, “It’s okay to feel lost sometimes.”

“Always take risks in life, you never know when it will end,” she says in the clip.

‘You always have to work hard to get what you want, nobody gives it to you. If people want you in their lives, they’ll make time for you.’

The teen posted a series of TikTok videos that provide a glimpse into her past, including one where she revealed the “life lessons” she learned at age 19 (pictured)

Another TikTok video posted before Tea disappeared revealed her pain and anguish at the loss of a loved one in a touching tribute video.

She combined clips of the young man joking with friends and an apparent memorial service where friends and families released balloons in his memory.

Mrs. Wright-Finger is described as white, about six feet tall, of average build, and blonde-light brown hair.