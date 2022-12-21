Body of Northwestern neuroscience PhD student is pulled from Lake Michigan after going missing

<!–

The body of a northwestern Michigan doctoral student was recovered from Lake Michigan three days after he went missing on a walk home from a party.

Peter Salvino, a neuroscience student, was found dead Tuesday night in Diversey Harbor after he was last seen leaving a party in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood around noon on Sunday.

Salvino, 25, was talking to a friend at around 12:15pm while on his way home when the temperature hit 19 degrees, but he didn’t pick up his phone fifteen minutes later to confirm he got home safely.

The phone’s location at the time, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, pinged near where his body was later found by rescuers after an extensive search of the harbor.

The doctoral student’s cause of death has not been confirmed and no suspects have been named.

When Salvino last spoke to a friend via FaceTime, he was about half a mile from his apartment, located at the 800 block of West Lill Avenue, according to Chicago police.

Salvino’s family reported him missing after several people called him at 9:45 a.m. Sunday, but he didn’t answer.

He was also supposed to meet his father for a Bears game, but didn’t show up.

Salvino’s friends and family set up a search party to find him on Sunday and Monday leading up to the night.

“Check the alleys, the dumpsters – basically everything, please,” the search team was instructed by Nick Saleh, Salvino’s best friend.

“This is my best friend, my brother,” Saleh said CBS news.

Several missing persons flyers were also distributed around the DePaul University Lincoln Park Campus and nearby streets where Salvino disappeared.

Surveillance footage from The Wieners Circle, where Salvino was a regular, was posted by the restaurant showing a grab of the PhD student ordering food before heading to the Lincoln Park party.

Salvino was pictured wearing a wine colored beanie, black and gray jacket and maroon pants.

“People don’t disappear out of the blue,” Scotty Gruszka, Salvino’s brother-in-law, told CBS News before his body was discovered. ‘He was a great guy. There’s no reason to believe that he would just have disappeared from the net, so you know, we can’t rule anything out of course.’

Surveillance footage from The Wieners Circle, where Salvino was a regular, was posted by the restaurant showing a grab of the PhD student ordering food before heading to the Lincoln Park party

His friend tried to call him at 12:30 on Friday to check he was home, but he didn’t answer and his phone location showed him in Diversey Harbor

Salvino’s phone location was seen around 12:30am on Sunday near the harbor (above)

Salvino’s heartbroken family are “relieved and shattered” by the discovery and asked the public for privacy.

“Over the past three days, we have been overwhelmed with the support and assistance we have received from friends, family, local residents and businesses in our search for Peter,” Martin Salvino, Peter’s father, wrote in a statement on Wednesday.

“We are immensely grateful for their diligence, without which Peter might not have been found. At this time, our family appreciates the public for offering us privacy as we process our grief over this devastating loss.”