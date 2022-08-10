Body of naked swimmer, 63, is found washed ashore in the Hamptons

<!–

The body of a naked swimmer that washed up in the Hamptons has been identified as a Juilliard-trained New York City Opera employee.

Keith Viagas, 63, was spotted Monday morning by two kayakers lying face down in the water off exclusive Sag Harbor Cove.

He was stripped naked except for a black shirt tied around his neck and black socks, witnesses said.

Police said his cause of death has not been established, but they do not suspect malicious intent.

Keith Viagas (shown in what is believed to be the last photo of him), 63, was spotted Monday morning by two kayakers lying face down in the water off exclusive Sag Harbor Cove.

He was naked except for a black shirt tied around his neck and black socks, witnesses said. Pictured: His beachfront home in the Hamptons

A witness told Page six: ‘He was naked except for a black shirt around his neck, black socks or slippers.’

They added: “It was a horrible sight to encounter on a beautiful summer morning in August.”

Viagas studied music theory and composition at the prestigious Julliard School in New York City after attending Stony Brook University on Long Island.

His Facebook page states that he worked at the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts before becoming director of artistic planning at the New York City Opera.

He would have lived in a large house at the end of a quiet road overlooking the harbour.

Viagas’ boyfriend Bryan Downey shared what he believes is the last photo of him on social media on Monday.

He wrote: ‘From graduating from Juilliard, working at Lincoln Center with the New York Opera.

“I was probably the last person to see him smile and also take his last photo on Long Beach. RIP Keith Viagas.”

One woman responded to the post, saying, ‘Oh no! You’re a nude swimmer! That’s terrible news.’

Another added: ‘I’m sure you were a bright light in his last days. I bet the connection really meant something to him to feel seen and valued.”

Southampton Police Lieutenant Susan C. Ralph said: ‘He is a long-term resident but he was not reported missing because he usually went away for a few days and then returned.’

Viagas’ (photo) friend Bryan Downey shared on social media what he believes is the last photo of him on Monday.

Police suspect no malice and the Suffolk County medical examiner has not yet released a cause of death.

Sag Harbor is full of celebrities such as Richard Gere, Billy Joel, The View’s Joy Behar and Real Housewives Jill Zarin and Luann de Lesseps.

Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian also rented a townhouse nearby for their Kourtney & Khloé Take the Hamptons in 2014.

The sprawling property was also later rented by Rihanna for an eye-watering $415,000 a month.