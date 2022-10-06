Body neutrality: What it is and how it can help lead to more positive body image

Body neutrality emphasizes what your body can do, not how it looks. Credit: BearFotos/Shutterstock



Constantly “loving your body” — no matter what — can seem impossible at the best of times. Not to mention that failing often makes you feel even worse about yourself.

It’s no wonder, then, that some people have begun to reject this idea of ​​body positivity altogether, advocating instead a new way of thinking known as “body neutrality.” Some of the biggest proponents of the movement include Taylor Swift and actress Jameela Jamil.

Body neutrality is sometimes portrayed as a “middle waybetween the polarizing messages of loving or hating your body. It is aimed at people who have become disillusioned with the body positivity movement, and those who constantly find loving your body too difficult.

There are also concerns that an approach to body neutrality could ultimately have a negative effect on body image. However, research shows how many of her ideas can improve your well-being if applied properly.

The term “body neutrality” first popped up around 2015. However, it became popular in 2016 when counselor Anne Poirier began leading workshops designed to help participants understand that loving their bodies is not always a realistic goal.

According to Poirier, these sessions came from realizing that for some people it’s “a long jump to get to body positivity of discontent”.

But body neutrality is more than just a middle ground between loving yourself and hating yourself. And what it looks like in practice differs per person.

For some, the goal of body neutrality is to change the way they think about their bodies — or rather, to spend less time thinking about their bodies in general. This way of thinking is based on notions of attentivenessencourage people to “just be“.

Basically, the goal is to exist in your body without judgment or having a strong opinion about how you look. The movement encourages us to step away from conversations about our bodies and appearances, which in turn frees us to do the things we enjoy.

In that sense, body neutrality is about acceptance. The movement recognizes that we may not love our bodies every minute of the day, but emphasizes that there is nothing wrong with that. Instead of, proponents of body neutrality encourage us to accept our body as it is, and not punish ourselves, even if we are not what society considers “perfect”.

Others in the body neutrality movement want to change the value placed on beauty and appearance in society. Instead of focusing on what our bodies look like and valuing ourselves only for our appearance, body neutrality encourages us to focus on what we do with our body.

In that sense, body neutrality emphasizes valuing your health and what your body can do, not just valuing your body for how you look.

Positive Body Image

Given the buzz around body neutrality, it may come as a surprise to learn that very little research has been done on the benefits of body neutrality. But some researchers are concerned that in practice, body neutrality can actually lead to a more negative body image, especially if people end up just ‘tolerating’ their bodies.

However, body neutrality may share similar principles with what researchers have called “positive body image“. Positive Body Image generally means taking care of your body, feeling comfortable in it and accepting all perceived imperfections of unique physical characteristics. It also emphasizes valuing the body for what it can do — rather than what it looks like.

While this mindset is very similar to body neutrality, the two are not quite the same. One way of thinking about this is that body neutrality is a kind of stop on the road to a positive body image. While both emphasize appreciation for what our bodies do for us (rather than what it looks like), positive body image involves more active care, appreciation, and respect for our bodies.

A wealth of evidence shows that positive body image is associated with a range of benefits. For example, people who value their bodies are more likely to adopt healthy eating habits and join health-promoting behaviorsuch as seeking preventive cancer care.

Positive body image is also associated with better mental well-beingincluding fewer symptoms of depression, greater self-esteem, greater self-compassion, and greater life satisfaction.

Whether you choose to strive for body neutrality or positive body image is ultimately up to you, and will likely depend a lot on your life experiences and current feelings about your body. There are a number of resources, both online and in print, that can help you get started with body neutrality or positive body image.

There are also many activities you can do that can help you develop a greater appreciation for your body. Known as embodying activitiesthese help promote a sense of living in or inhabiting our bodies.

They include feeling a connection and comfort with the body, taking care of our physical selves, and resisting thinking about our bodies as objects. Some examples of embodying activities are: dance, yogaparticipate in different species sport and even just go for one walking in the nature.

Embodying activities would lead to ’embodiment’ – or integration between mind and body – characterized by a feeling of being within and ‘one’ with the body.

Research shows that participating in embodied activities can promote a healthier body image. For example, a study found that compared to non-yoga participants, yoga practitioners had a more positive body image and were less likely to objectify their own bodies.

It can be hard to get rid of certain ways of thinking about our bodies, especially when we’re constantly reminded that our appearance matters most. Changing your mindset takes time, and it’s normal to stumble along the way. But if you’re someone who’s found that body positivity hasn’t helped change the way you think about yourself, it might be worth trying a new way of thinking.

