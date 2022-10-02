Body language expert reveals six signs you’re dating a narcissist

A body language expert has revealed the top six signs you’re dating a narcissist – and it has nothing to do with how often they look at their reflection in the mirror.

Speaking to FEMAIL Dr. Louise Mahler, while selfie culture and obsessing over one’s appearance may seem narcissistic, it’s actually nothing to worry about.

The body language expert says true narcissists don’t just love themselves—they love a grandiose version of themselves that’s very different from reality.

“The love of their inflated self-image allows them to avoid deep feelings of insecurity,” said Dr. Mahler.

Dr. Louise Mahler has revealed exactly how to tell if you’re dating a narcissist and how to assess whether you can stay in the relationship for the long term

While relationship expert Dr. Lurve explained that the narcissistic behavior that Dr. Mahler revealed, early on should be seen as red and pink flags.

Dr. Mahler says that narcissists tend to have exaggerated or overly dramatic facial expressions, but it can be hard to see why it’s important to understand their key traits.

“When it comes to smiling, a narcissist’s smile never really reaches their eyes,” she said.

She added that this is worrying because Australians inherently ‘trust a smile’.

‘SmileDirectClub research shows that almost 50% of Australians find people who smile look warm and 60% find those who smile more welcoming. Using warm and welcoming behaviors like smiling can in turn make them able to take advantage of their partners more easily, especially if their words don’t match their expressions,” she said.

Dr. Mahler explained that narcissists believe they are unique or ‘special’ and can only be understood by other special people.

Narcissists have a grandiose sense of self-importance

“They only want to associate and connect with other high-status people, places and things and are too good for anything average or ordinary,” she said.

‘Many narcissists also display strong signs of superiority over others, coming across as the only one capable of being right.’

It’s important not to argue with a narcissist, according to Dr. Mahler, who says it will always be uncomfortable because they ‘cannot be wrong’.

Narcissists are at the center

Narcissists believe they are better than everyone else and expect recognition, according to the expert, and they always want to be the center of attention.

“They will often exaggerate or outright lie about their achievements and talents,” she said.

‘When they talk about work or relationships, all you want to hear is how much they contribute, how good they are and how lucky the people in their lives are to have them.

Dr. Lurve, pictured, warns that many narcissistic behaviors are red flags – and warns against letting them slip early in a relationship

‘Anything that threatens to burst the fantasy bubble is met with extreme defensiveness and even rage, so those around the narcissist learn to tread carefully around their denial of reality.’

She said people who ‘find themselves in the shadow’ of a narcissist need to focus on their own dreams.

“Instead of losing yourself in the narcissist’s delusions, focus on the things you want for yourself,” she said.

Narcissists shift the blame to others

Dr. Mahler says that while guilt is a classic response from people ‘in the construction business’, people who are narcissists take it a step further.

“If you ask a builder why a job isn’t moving faster, you’ll quickly learn that it’s your fault for not ordering the materials or not paying the deposit on time,” she said.

adds that this is a learned behavior within a cultural group.

It becomes especially dangerous when it is turned up a notch.

Narcissists will manipulate you into believing that none of their actions resulted in their consequences and will actively work to paint you as the manipulator of a situation instead of taking responsibility.

‘Staying true to what you believe in and having the courage to stand up for yourself in the face of a narcissist will unfortunately not change their perception, but will keep you confident in these situations.’

Narcissists are extremely resistant to changing their behavior, even when it causes them problems

Narcissists can be demanding, make a decision and will drive through the decision regardless of the consequences – especially on their partner, she explained.

“Because they consider themselves special, narcissists really believe that whatever they want, they should get,” she said.

So if you are with a narcissist, you have to ask yourself if this is the right choice for you. It is important to remember that narcissists are not looking for partners; they are looking for obedient admirers.’

Exploit others without guilt or shame

“Narcissists view the people in their lives as objects — there to serve their needs,” said Dr. Mahler.

‘That’s why they don’t think twice about exploiting others to achieve their own goals.’

Dr. Mahler said that narcissists don’t think about how their actions affect others because they think they are the only important person in the room

She said that sometimes this is malicious — but more often than not, they don’t actually realize they’re doing it.

‘Narcissists simply don’t think about how their behavior affects others.’

Often belittles, intimidates, bullies, or belittles others

“Narcissists feel threatened when challenged in any way,” she said.

‘Their defense mechanism is contempt and they put people down. They may do so in a condescending or dismissive manner, or they may go on the attack with insults and snide remarks.

‘The problem is that this taps into our own insecurities, which we cannot recognize easily and can take as normal behaviour. So look at the way the narcissist treats others. If the narcissist lies, manipulates, hurts and disrespects others, he or she may treat you the same way,” she said.

Dr. Mahler says that while it’s possible to stay in a relationship with a narcissist, it’s ‘not easy’ and you have to ‘be honest with yourself’.

“A narcissist will not change into someone who truly values ​​you, so if you decide to stay, you will have to look elsewhere for emotional support and personal fulfillment,” she said.