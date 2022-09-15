Body language expert breaks down Princess of Wales’ ICY glare at Meghan Markle at Windsor Castle

Katia Loisal, a body language expert, said there was tension between them

The Princess of Wales was briefly looked at her sister-in-law on Sunday

A ‘frosty moment’ between Kate Middleton, the newly minted princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle is being dissected online after the couple reunited on Sunday.

Kate was caught on camera taking a very intense look at her sister-in-law before bursting into a wide grin in front of the crowd.

The princess seemed to be seeing cameras on her just before the unfriendly stare gave way to her public smile, but not before eager royalists noticed.

The tense look melted as Kate tuned in to wave to the crowd

This led to the icy glare becoming the center of Internet speculation — leading thousands to try to decipher its meaning.

And it’s not just amateurs and royal viewers taking part, body language expert Katia Loisal has offered her own voice to the chorus.

Speak with seven news the respected expert said the split-second “look” did its job by tearing Meghan’s confidence.

She noted that Prince William seemed to make an effort with his sister-in-law, but that feeling didn’t translate into his wife’s actions.

“Unlike the confident Meghan we know, Meghan seemed uncomfortable during this encounter, which is not surprising given the recent criticism she has received,” Katia said.

She added that Kate appeared to be trying to ‘freeze’ Meghan during the ‘Fab Four’ short time together.

Prince William is seen offering Meghan Markle an arm as the ‘Fab Four’ reunited to mourn the Queen’s death

“On numerous occasions, Meghan looked at Kate, but the look was not returned,” Katia said.

The expert noted that Kate chose to look through Meghan instead.

This made Meghan seem insecure and uncomfortable, which can be seen in the way she bent her head, stepped aside and looked away from Kate.

Meghan’s hand raised hesitantly as if to wave, but stopped mid-air, rather pausing to adjust her hair, her head and gaze down, before looking up and making a quick wave, her arm back to rest in front of her body in a partial arm barrier,” Katia added.

Meghan’s body language did not go unnoticed by Harry, said Katia, who gently touched her arm and came to her side to protect her.