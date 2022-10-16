Body of girl, 12, found tied up in suitcase 'with numbers 1 and 0 placed on corpse with a 'device''

<!–

A murder investigation has been launched after the body of a 12-year-old girl was found in Paris – tied up in a suitcase, covered in throat wounds and mysterious numbers placed on her with a ‘device’.

The victim was discovered with her feet and wrists bound, tape around her face and visible multiple wounds to her throat.

She also had unexplained numbers on her body.

An autopsy on Saturday concluded that she had died of suffocation (lack of oxygen).

The numbers ‘1’ and ‘0’ were found on the child’s body, according to French broadcaster BFMTV.

The girl was found outside a block of flats in the French capital’s 19th arrondissement after she was reported missing by her mother when she didn’t come home from school

A police source said the figures had not been written on or carved into the girl but were ‘placed’ on her by a ‘device’.

A mystery remains as the officers do not yet know what the numbers mean.

The girl was found outside a block of flats in the French capital’s 19th arrondissement after she was reported missing by her mother when she did not come home from school.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and said they had uncovered evidence of a kidnapping in the basement of the family’s home.

Detectives reviewed CCTV footage which showed a woman outside the building with a suitcase.

The same suitcase, the officers believe, was later found a few blocks away in Rue d’Hautpoul with the body of the girl.

The schoolgirl’s face was covered with tape, her feet and fists were bound and she had suffered multiple wounds to her throat, according to reports.

According to BFMTV, four people are in custody, although the reason for their detention is unclear.

Among them is the man who contacted the force after discovering the suitcase.